Pedestrian rushed to hospital after major crash near A12

PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 30 June 2019

The crash happened near Friday Street cafe on the A1094 near the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man believed to be in his 60s is being assessed by paramedics after he was involved in a crash with a car near the A12 at Saxmundham.

Police say the man was walking along Friday Street, the A1094, near the Friday Street cafe shortly before 9.40am today when he was involved in the collision.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car.

"A man has been taken to hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

"The extent of his injuries are not currently known."

Eyewitness reported seeing a helicopter land near the scene.

The A1094 had been closed for more than an hour following the crash, but police have since re-opened the road.

Traffic had built heavily in the area towards Aldeburgh, with tailbacks stretching onto the A12 near Farnham.

