Latitude crowds set for wet start to festival

PUBLISHED: 08:28 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 19 July 2019

Festivalgoers are set for a wet Friday at Latitude Festival Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Festivalgoers are set for a rainy start to Latitude as wet and windy weather moves though Suffolk today.

The first bands are set to get on stage today as thousands descend on Henham Park, but the weather is set to get wetter through the day.

Fred Best, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the rainclouds were set to sweep the region following a bright start to the day.

He said: "There will be a few spots of rain coming from the west of the region this morning. The brightness this morning will cloud over towards midday.

"There will be on and off rain from mid morning until the end of the afternoon.

"It will then dry out a bit before showers come though the evening.

"Overnight for latitude it will be a potentially heavy area of showers coming from the south west.

"From 8pm onwards the ran could turn quite heavy, through the night and into the early hours of this morning.

"It could also get quite thundery."

Mr Best said Saturday would start with a few showers but should get brighter through the morning.

However, the rain returns in the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder.

Sunday is looking to be the best day of the festival weather-wise, a much brighter day with long spells of sunshine.

