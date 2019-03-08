Two friends want former classmates to come forward for school reunion

The school reunion will take place at the Mill Hotel in Sudbury Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Two friends are searching for former classmates who left school 65 years ago to take part in a planned reunion this summer.

Jean Herrington (nee Sidnell) and Frances Cerrino (nee Smith) are appealing for pupils who left Sudbury Modern Secondary School in 1954 to get in touch.

Mrs Herrington, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, said: “We are all going to turn 80 this year so me and my friend Frances, who lives at Great Waldingfield, thought it would be very nice to have a school reunion.

“We had one when we were all 50, and thought it would be great to have another one.

“We just want people to contact us and let us know if they are coming. We’ll be having an afternoon tea and a special cake.”

The school reunion will take place at the Mill Hotel in Sudbury on June 19, between 2pm and 5pm.

To confirm attendance, call Mrs Cerrino on 01787 373944, or Mrs Herrington on 01284 750008.