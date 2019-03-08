Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Two friends want former classmates to come forward for school reunion

PUBLISHED: 10:49 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 08 April 2019

The school reunion will take place at the Mill Hotel in Sudbury Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The school reunion will take place at the Mill Hotel in Sudbury Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Two friends are searching for former classmates who left school 65 years ago to take part in a planned reunion this summer.

Jean Herrington (nee Sidnell) and Frances Cerrino (nee Smith) are appealing for pupils who left Sudbury Modern Secondary School in 1954 to get in touch.

Mrs Herrington, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, said: “We are all going to turn 80 this year so me and my friend Frances, who lives at Great Waldingfield, thought it would be very nice to have a school reunion.

“We had one when we were all 50, and thought it would be great to have another one.

“We just want people to contact us and let us know if they are coming. We’ll be having an afternoon tea and a special cake.”

The school reunion will take place at the Mill Hotel in Sudbury on June 19, between 2pm and 5pm.

To confirm attendance, call Mrs Cerrino on 01787 373944, or Mrs Herrington on 01284 750008.

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine-year-old actor from Ipswich to take centre stage at Snape Maltings opera

Nine-year-old Bruce Stacey is set to play Banquo's son in the English Touring Opera's Macbeth at Snape Maltings Picture: STEPHANIE LINCOLN

Reformed jihadi says debate is key to building cultural cohesion in town

Muhammad Manwar Ali has preached a message of peace and tolerance since his days as a jihadi soldier Picture: SU ANDERSON

Kerry Katona on why she wants to be the new Kris Jenner

Kerry Katona as the Atomic Fairy in Beauty and the Beast Credit: Stephen Finney

Big name retailers to open at hospital – but volunteer shop must move

An artist's impression of what Colchester Hospital could look like after its multi-million pound revamp Picture: BOWMAN RILEY

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists