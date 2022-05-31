News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Duo's 400km tuk-tuk challenge in Sri Lanka the 'adventure of a lifetime'

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 AM May 31, 2022
Ross Chilcott (left) and Jon Wilson (right) travelled across Sri Lanka to raise money for EACH.

Ross Chilcott (left) and Jon Wilson (right) travelled across Sri Lanka to raise money for EACH. - Credit: EACH

Two people from Bury St Edmunds enjoyed the "adventure of a lifetime" as they travelled across Sri Lanka via tuk-tuk.

Friends Jon Wilson, 42 and Ross Chilcott, 38, are both directors at Sky Access UK in Bury St Edmunds.

Their 400km journey was done to raise money for EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospice), with branded wrapping put on the outside of their vehicle.

Jon said: "It was a brilliant experience and the adventure of a lifetime exploring beautiful Sri Lanka.

"It certainly lived up to expectations and is definitely something I'd love to do again.

Ross said: "It was amazing. In addition to the actual travelling, we had surfing lessons, went to a big game camp, a sea turtle sanctuary, went to a safari park and hiked through a rainforest.

"At one point, we did nearly veer off the road into a ditch though."

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
  2. 2 Town make first summer signing as striker joins on free transfer
  3. 3 Town's midfield magician has left the building... but will he return for season three?
  1. 4 Carriageway of A11 remains closed after serious two-vehicle crash
  2. 5 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
  3. 6 18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire
  4. 7 Serious fire breaks out at home in Ipswich residential street
  5. 8 Regeneration plans proposed for 'deprived' coastal village
  6. 9 Dad and son guilty of vigilante murder of thief in Bury St Edmunds
  7. 10 Boy, 13, assaulted twice in two days by same group of young people

Jon and Ross raised £2,500 for EACH, who look after children in East Anglia.

Charity News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The proposed masterplan for Great Barton which would see up to 1,375 new homes built on agricultural

Suffolk Highways

Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The performance was part of Clacton Airshow's 150th anniversary celebrations

Suffolk Live News

When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The timber-framed cabins at Toad Hall Lodges, a health retreat near Southwold

London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon