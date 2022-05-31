Duo's 400km tuk-tuk challenge in Sri Lanka the 'adventure of a lifetime'

Ross Chilcott (left) and Jon Wilson (right) travelled across Sri Lanka to raise money for EACH. - Credit: EACH

Two people from Bury St Edmunds enjoyed the "adventure of a lifetime" as they travelled across Sri Lanka via tuk-tuk.

Friends Jon Wilson, 42 and Ross Chilcott, 38, are both directors at Sky Access UK in Bury St Edmunds.

Their 400km journey was done to raise money for EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospice), with branded wrapping put on the outside of their vehicle.

Jon said: "It was a brilliant experience and the adventure of a lifetime exploring beautiful Sri Lanka.

"It certainly lived up to expectations and is definitely something I'd love to do again.

Ross said: "It was amazing. In addition to the actual travelling, we had surfing lessons, went to a big game camp, a sea turtle sanctuary, went to a safari park and hiked through a rainforest.

"At one point, we did nearly veer off the road into a ditch though."

Jon and Ross raised £2,500 for EACH, who look after children in East Anglia.