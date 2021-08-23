'I'm delighted' - Friends move in together at 94 and 97

Published: 7:30 AM August 23, 2021

Best friends Peggy Rozier and Elsie Collins have moved into a Stowmarket care home together - Credit: WPR/Care UK

Best friends were reunited after a year apart as they moved into a Stowmarket care home together.

Peggy Rozier, 94, and 97-year-old Elsie Collins, who have been friends for over 20 years have both now moved into Care UK's Cedrus House, in Bittern Crescent.

After a year apart, and only able to catch up over the phone, the pair were delighted to be reunited when Elsie officially moved into the care home in July to be with her best friend.

To celebrate their reunion, the pair headed down to the home’s coffee shop for a scone and a long awaited catch up.

Mrs Rozier said: “I am delighted to have been reunited with Elsie after a year apart, and I can’t wait to show her photos of my family. We have been writing cards and letters to each other over the last year, and it’s just not the same as having a catch up in person.

You may also want to watch:

“We always used to go to for a scone at Alder Carr Farm Café, and it was wonderful to be able to do that again in the coffee shop.”

The pair, who are both from Needham Market, met at St John Baptist Church and both were members of the Mothers' Union, and soon became great friends.

The friends used to regularly take trips together to the Isle of Man.

Michelle Webster, Home Manager at Cedrus House, said: “Everyone at Cedrus House knows about Peggy and Elsie’s friendship – and we’ve loved hearing all about Elsie over the last year!

“It has been wonderful to finally meet her in person, and even better to have her move into the home.

"The pair have been inseparable since Elsie moved in, and we expect they may be getting up to some mischief together now that they’re under one roof.”

Cedrus is a modern care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.