E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Campaign to save village pub continues - despite home conversion plans

PUBLISHED: 13:07 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 19 September 2020

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings - the former landlord hopes to convert it into a home PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings - the former landlord hopes to convert it into a home PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Villagers are continuing their campaign to reopen a pub that has been closed for nearly eight years - despite fresh plans to convert it into a home.

The Friends of The Admiral's Head campaign group are still hoping to reopen the pub PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe Friends of The Admiral's Head campaign group are still hoping to reopen the pub PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Admiral’s Head, in Little Bealings, closed in 2012 after landlords Rosario and Jazmine D’Angelo had been in charge for eight and a half years.

Mr and Mrs D’Angelo have submitted revised proposals to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to convert the pub into a home, having failed in their first attempt in 2017.

The planning statement submitted with the new application said the pub “clearly requires significant investment to bring it up to a standard whereby it can function as a ‘destination’ public house”.

The owners cited rising costs due to a drainage issue as part of the reason for the pub’s closure.

MORE: If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a pub – here’s your chance

Friends of The Admiral’s Head, a campaign group consisting of residents of Little Bealings and the surrounding area, have been making attempts to take charge of the pub since forming out of a community meeting last year.

Around £70,000 has been raised so far in the group’s efforts, but no bid has yet been accepted by the proprietor.

You may also want to watch:

The pub has been listed as an asset of community value - which expires in 2022 - and the group has repeatedly put in bids to try and take over the property, though none have been accepted so far.

Despite the fresh submission of plans, the Friends of The Admiral’s Head remain determined that they will still be able to reopen the pub in the future.

Ian Ransom, a member of the group and chairman of Little Bealings Parish Council, said the pub would need to undergo a major renovation should it reopen after standing empty for so long.

However Mr Ransom said he believes the pub could be a viable venture, given its catchment area of surrounding villages and proximity to Ipswich.

He said: “We will be working with a view to submit a bid that the proprietors find acceptable.

“It’s just a case of finding sensible numbers.”

He added: “The people in the village would like the pub reopen at the heart of the community.

“East Suffolk Council has been very supportive of the group. The campaign hasn’t stopped, but we have to work together.

“Let’s hope and see.”

MORE: Former pub could be turned into a home

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Don’t lockdown Suffolk again!

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been urged not to force Suffolk and north Essex back into lockdown Picture: PA

Campaign to save village pub continues - despite home conversion plans

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings - the former landlord hopes to convert it into a home PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Teenager who drove stolen BMW at 120mph during police pursuit is banned from the roads

Leo Munns, of Witham, was sentenced after admitting a series of car thefts in north Essex Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two men arrested after car collides with three pedestrians

The Vauxhall Astra collided with three pedestrians outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Landlords of The Swan at Long Melford celebrating first year in charge

Totty Lingard, manager of The Swan in Long Melford, is pleased to welcome customers again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN