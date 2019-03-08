Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival's top 15 fringe events 2019
PUBLISHED: 18:30 17 September 2019
Archant
Join in a sconeathon, make your own ice cream and eat dinner around the world as part of festival celebrations this year.
The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival
October 13, 2019, 10am-6pm
Ticket price: £6
Location: Framlingham, Suffolk
Made using only local ingredients, The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival invites you to come, try and vote for your favourite East Anglian sausage. Follow a trail map to discover a range of producers who are battling to win your vote and be crowned the local champion. You'll also find musicians, activities for kids and workshops to keep the whole family entertained.
Pasta Making Workshop
October 13, 2019, 10am-1pm
Ticket Price: £70
Location: Debenham, Suffolk
Perfect the art of pasta making with this 3-hour workshop, which will equip you with all the skills you needed to make Italy's best-loved food. Learn how to make, fill and roll different types of pasta from scratch, as well as a tasty sauce to complement them. The possibilities are endless, as you'll experiment with different shapes, colours and stuffing.
Sconeathon
October 5, 2019, 8am-3pm
Ticket price: Free
Location: Wickham Market, Suffolk
Six amateur bakers come together to bake and sell as many scones as possible. Enjoy these treats fresh from the oven over a refreshing drink, while browsing the local produce stalls. This year's Sconeathon promises to be even bigger and better than in 2018 - make sure you don't miss out!
Imaginative Feast
October 8, 2019, 7pm-10pm
Ticket price: £5
Location: Debenham, Suffolk
Experience a Middle Eastern feast produced by Debenham-based travel experts, Imaginative Traveller. The buffet will transport you around the world, offering food from a variety of different countries. Be inspired by their collection of small group and tailor-made trips, including foodie, walking, cycling, sailing and wildlife holidays. All profits will go to the Blossom Charity.
Cider and Song Festival
October 18-19, 2019, 5:30pm-11pm
Ticket price: £12
Location: Stowmarket, Suffolk
If you love music and apples, this fun-filled festival is the place for you. On Friday evening, expect live music and cider tasting, with over 40 difference varieties to choose from. On the Saturday, enjoy family-friendly activities including archery, puppet shows and cookery demonstrations - and of course, lots of apples and music, too.
Macaron Masterclass
October 4, 2019, 10am-1pm
Ticket price: £70
Location: Debenham, Suffolk
Baking the perfect macaron is made easy at Rosa Farine Patisserie. This morning class will guide you through the basic stages of producing macaron shells and fillings, while building your confidence so you can continue to make them from the comfort of your own home.
Shrimping Safari
October 26, 2019, 2:30pm-5pm
Ticket price: £25
Location: Sizewell, Suffolk
Join Mike Warner on a low-tide foraging expedition to harvest some of Suffolk's most delicious shellfish. The afternoon will begin with an informative talk on the local fishing industry, followed by a beach picnic comprised of fresh, brown shrimp sandwiches later in the day.
Phoenix Pizza at Henham
October 26, 5pm-10pm
You may also want to watch:
Ticket price: TBC
Location: Beccles, Suffolk
Visit the historic estate at Henham Barns to enjoy fresh, wood fired pizzas, which are cooked on oak sourced from the grounds. Choose from a diverse menu of pizza created by local chef, Sam Phoenix-Hanison, and enjoy with a drink overlooking the beautiful estate.
Wagyu Steak Night
October 12, 6:30pm-9:30pm
Ticket price: TBC
Location: Southwold, Suffolk
Nothing beats a steak night, so come along to The Westleton Crown and enjoy an evening of local Wagyu steaks, courtesy of the award winning Earl of Stonham Farms. Explore the extensive wine list, or allow experts to recommend the perfect wine to complement your steak.
Grape and Grain Supper
September 28, 2019, 7:30pm-10:30pm
Ticket price: £40
Location: Bungay, Suffolk
On arrival, you'll be greeted with fizz and canapés to set you up for the fantastic three-course meal to come. Each course will be served with a glass of wine from local vineyards or beer from St. Peter's Brewery. With only 36 spaces available, make sure you book your place in advance.
Enriched Dough Workshop
October 5, 2019, 10:30am-3:30pm
Ticket price: £70
Location: Debenham, Suffolk
Learn the craft of artisan bread making with passionate baker, Sue Hudson. Using quality, locally-sourced ingredients, you'll be taught the process of creating a variety of sweet and savoury loaves and rolls. This course is suitable of any ability, and may include breads such as golden brioche, medieval manchet buns, Devonshire splits and more.
George Egg: Movable Feast
October 5, 2019, 8:00pm-9:30pm
Ticket price: £14
Location: Aldeburgh, Suffolk
Three plates of gourmet food will be served up by comedian George Egg in an unconventional way, using objects such as engines and plane trolleys. George will deliver a stand-up show while cooking, and give you the opportunity to taste his one-of-a-kind dishes.
Ice Cream Making Course
October 1, 2019, 2:30pm-6pm
Ticket price: £20
Location: Colchester, Essex
Summer may be coming to a close, but who doesn't enjoy a delicious bowl of ice cream all year round? Visit Home Farm, Colne Engaine, to learn how to master the art of creating moreish ice cream using only Jersey milk, cream, free-range eggs and a selection of local ingredients.
Film Feast Suffolk
October 7, 2019, 7:00pm-10:30pm
Ticket price: TBC
Location: Woodbridge, Suffolk
Taking place in 17 different venues around Suffolk, Film Feast Suffolk brings residents together around the county to celebrate quality food, drink and film. Food and drink-themed documentaries, feature films and short films from around the world will be showcased in independent cafes, restaurants and cinemas.
Guided Farm Walk and Talk
October 4, 2019, 10:30am-12:30pm
Ticket price: TBC
Location: Saxmundham, Suffolk
Experience the great outdoors with this guided tour around William and Miranda Kendall's farm. One of the team will lead you through the grounds, giving you an informative talk about their organic principles, introducing you to some hens and teaching you about their traditional stone flour mill.