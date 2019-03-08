Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival's top 15 fringe events 2019

Imaginative Traveller are holding an around the world buffet, which pairs perfectly with their wide range of holiday options. Picture: Getty Images. Archant

Join in a sconeathon, make your own ice cream and eat dinner around the world as part of festival celebrations this year.

Treat yourself to a delicious scone, made by six bakers during this year's sconeathon. Picture: Getty Images. Treat yourself to a delicious scone, made by six bakers during this year's sconeathon. Picture: Getty Images.

The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival

October 13, 2019, 10am-6pm

Ticket price: £6

Location: Framlingham, Suffolk

Learn how to make fresh pasta from scratch with this Debenham-based workshop. Picture: Getty Images. Learn how to make fresh pasta from scratch with this Debenham-based workshop. Picture: Getty Images.

Made using only local ingredients, The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival invites you to come, try and vote for your favourite East Anglian sausage. Follow a trail map to discover a range of producers who are battling to win your vote and be crowned the local champion. You'll also find musicians, activities for kids and workshops to keep the whole family entertained.

Pasta Making Workshop

October 13, 2019, 10am-1pm

Come along to the The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival and vote for your favourite East Anglian sausage. Picture: Getty Images. Come along to the The Great Framlingham Sausage Festival and vote for your favourite East Anglian sausage. Picture: Getty Images.

Ticket Price: £70

Location: Debenham, Suffolk

Perfect the art of pasta making with this 3-hour workshop, which will equip you with all the skills you needed to make Italy's best-loved food. Learn how to make, fill and roll different types of pasta from scratch, as well as a tasty sauce to complement them. The possibilities are endless, as you'll experiment with different shapes, colours and stuffing.

Visit the Cider and Song Festival for entertainment, live music and a range of different flavoured ciders. Picture: Getty Images. Visit the Cider and Song Festival for entertainment, live music and a range of different flavoured ciders. Picture: Getty Images.

Sconeathon

October 5, 2019, 8am-3pm

Ticket price: Free

Location: Wickham Market, Suffolk

Phoenix Pizzas' Black Shuck pizza Picture: Folk and Fare Phoenix Pizzas' Black Shuck pizza Picture: Folk and Fare

Six amateur bakers come together to bake and sell as many scones as possible. Enjoy these treats fresh from the oven over a refreshing drink, while browsing the local produce stalls. This year's Sconeathon promises to be even bigger and better than in 2018 - make sure you don't miss out!

Imaginative Feast

October 8, 2019, 7pm-10pm

Victoria Wingfield of Rosa Farine Patisserie, Saxmundham. Picture: ANGELO PEREIRA Victoria Wingfield of Rosa Farine Patisserie, Saxmundham. Picture: ANGELO PEREIRA

Ticket price: £5

Location: Debenham, Suffolk

Experience a Middle Eastern feast produced by Debenham-based travel experts, Imaginative Traveller. The buffet will transport you around the world, offering food from a variety of different countries. Be inspired by their collection of small group and tailor-made trips, including foodie, walking, cycling, sailing and wildlife holidays. All profits will go to the Blossom Charity.

Cider and Song Festival

October 18-19, 2019, 5:30pm-11pm

Ticket price: £12

Location: Stowmarket, Suffolk

If you love music and apples, this fun-filled festival is the place for you. On Friday evening, expect live music and cider tasting, with over 40 difference varieties to choose from. On the Saturday, enjoy family-friendly activities including archery, puppet shows and cookery demonstrations - and of course, lots of apples and music, too.

Macaron Masterclass

October 4, 2019, 10am-1pm

Ticket price: £70

Location: Debenham, Suffolk

Baking the perfect macaron is made easy at Rosa Farine Patisserie. This morning class will guide you through the basic stages of producing macaron shells and fillings, while building your confidence so you can continue to make them from the comfort of your own home.

Shrimping Safari

October 26, 2019, 2:30pm-5pm

Ticket price: £25

Location: Sizewell, Suffolk

Join Mike Warner on a low-tide foraging expedition to harvest some of Suffolk's most delicious shellfish. The afternoon will begin with an informative talk on the local fishing industry, followed by a beach picnic comprised of fresh, brown shrimp sandwiches later in the day.

Phoenix Pizza at Henham

October 26, 5pm-10pm

Ticket price: TBC

Location: Beccles, Suffolk

Visit the historic estate at Henham Barns to enjoy fresh, wood fired pizzas, which are cooked on oak sourced from the grounds. Choose from a diverse menu of pizza created by local chef, Sam Phoenix-Hanison, and enjoy with a drink overlooking the beautiful estate.

Wagyu Steak Night

October 12, 6:30pm-9:30pm

Ticket price: TBC

Location: Southwold, Suffolk

Nothing beats a steak night, so come along to The Westleton Crown and enjoy an evening of local Wagyu steaks, courtesy of the award winning Earl of Stonham Farms. Explore the extensive wine list, or allow experts to recommend the perfect wine to complement your steak.

Grape and Grain Supper

September 28, 2019, 7:30pm-10:30pm

Ticket price: £40

Location: Bungay, Suffolk

On arrival, you'll be greeted with fizz and canapés to set you up for the fantastic three-course meal to come. Each course will be served with a glass of wine from local vineyards or beer from St. Peter's Brewery. With only 36 spaces available, make sure you book your place in advance.

Enriched Dough Workshop

October 5, 2019, 10:30am-3:30pm

Ticket price: £70

Location: Debenham, Suffolk

Learn the craft of artisan bread making with passionate baker, Sue Hudson. Using quality, locally-sourced ingredients, you'll be taught the process of creating a variety of sweet and savoury loaves and rolls. This course is suitable of any ability, and may include breads such as golden brioche, medieval manchet buns, Devonshire splits and more.

George Egg: Movable Feast

October 5, 2019, 8:00pm-9:30pm

Ticket price: £14

Location: Aldeburgh, Suffolk

Three plates of gourmet food will be served up by comedian George Egg in an unconventional way, using objects such as engines and plane trolleys. George will deliver a stand-up show while cooking, and give you the opportunity to taste his one-of-a-kind dishes.

Ice Cream Making Course

October 1, 2019, 2:30pm-6pm

Ticket price: £20

Location: Colchester, Essex

Summer may be coming to a close, but who doesn't enjoy a delicious bowl of ice cream all year round? Visit Home Farm, Colne Engaine, to learn how to master the art of creating moreish ice cream using only Jersey milk, cream, free-range eggs and a selection of local ingredients.

Film Feast Suffolk

October 7, 2019, 7:00pm-10:30pm

Ticket price: TBC

Location: Woodbridge, Suffolk

Taking place in 17 different venues around Suffolk, Film Feast Suffolk brings residents together around the county to celebrate quality food, drink and film. Food and drink-themed documentaries, feature films and short films from around the world will be showcased in independent cafes, restaurants and cinemas.

Guided Farm Walk and Talk

October 4, 2019, 10:30am-12:30pm

Ticket price: TBC

Location: Saxmundham, Suffolk

Experience the great outdoors with this guided tour around William and Miranda Kendall's farm. One of the team will lead you through the grounds, giving you an informative talk about their organic principles, introducing you to some hens and teaching you about their traditional stone flour mill.