Family left homeless after bungalow destroyed in fire

The bungalow was destroyed in Frinton, Essex - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

A family have been left homeless after their bungalow was destroyed in a fire that started in a parked motorhome.

The incident happened at 2.09pm on Monday in Heronsgate, Frinton, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said.

Crews from Colchester and Weeley fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

The fire service's control team received more than 30 calls to this incident and sent a third crew while the first two were on their way.

On arrival, crews reported that a motorhome was 100% alight and was spreading to two properties on either side.

One bungalow was destroyed in the fire, making a family homeless, while another home was damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

Incident Commander Nick Singleton said: "Please continue to avoid the area while we monitor the scene. Our police colleagues are working with residents on the road to minimise disruption to them.

"I’d like to praise Weeley, the first crew on scene, for working in hard conditions to prevent this fire spreading beyond the two properties affected."