Coronavirus survivor, 32, donates huge care pack and funds to hospital which saved his life

PUBLISHED: 15:02 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 26 May 2020

Paul Godfrey donated a huge care package to Colchester Hospital where he battled coronavirus in intensive care. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

A coronavirus patient has returned to the hospital where he was treated in intensive care with collapsed lungs and pneumonia to surprise the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

Paul Godfrey, of Frinton, was rushed to hospital on Saturday, March 14 in a rapidly deteriorating condition and spent the next two weeks fighting for his life.

The 32-year-old still faces a long recovery at his family home and for now relies on a wheelchair, however he made a big effort to make the trip to Colchester Hospital on Sunday, May 17.

“It was a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” Paul said.

“When I walked in with this huge care package that was taller than me people were looking at me like ‘what is he doing?’.

“Then I saw some of the doctors and nurses who took care of me and they were just so amazed, it was a fantastic reaction.”

The care package contained over £200 worth of snacks, hand lotion, tea and coffee, deodorant and other items to make long shifts more comfortable for those on the frontline.

Paul was fully kitted out in PPE and was allowed to deliver the package himself, after raising over £2,000 in eight days to fund new furniture for the counselling and family waiting room at the hospital.

“I’m just so grateful that I’m here and can be doing this,” he continued.

“They saved my life and it was just overwhelming being able to give back to them.

“The donations have been from family, friends and also strangers who have heard my story.

“When this is all over hopefully I’ll be able to come in and see the new counselling room – it will mean so much to me.”

Paul is continuing to raise money for the hospital and has created a line of charity t-shirts supporting the NHS and key workers.

He is hoping they will be able to do another care package one day as funds are still rolling in.

Paul is still having x-rays and blood tests to determine the damage the virus has caused to his body and he has a powerful message for the public.

He said: “A lot of people think it’s done now, that the virus is all over, but it’s not.

“People are still dying and it’s people my age who need to understand that most of all.”

The charity t-shirts are available to buy online and Paul’s Go Fund Me page is still accepting donations for more care packages.

