Man charged with imitation firearm and theft offences

PUBLISHED: 15:48 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 06 July 2019

Police have charged a 43-year-old man from Frinton with imitation firearm offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man from Frinton in Essex has been charged with imitation firearms offences following incidents in Waltham Abbey, Cheshunt and Stevenage.

The 43-year-old man is alleged to have committed the offences on Wednesday, July 3.

Essex Police have charged him with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following incidents at addresses in Stevenage and Waltham Abbey.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary in connection to an incident in Waltham Abbey and a theft from a home in Cheshunt.

He was due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 5.

Another man, a 47-year-old from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and aggravated burglary, in relation to the incident in Waltham Abbey.

He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

