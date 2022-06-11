Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack
- Credit: Essex Fire Service
A former care home in Essex has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
Around 30 firefighters were called to the fire in Connaught Avenue in Frinton-on-Sea.
Crews were alerted at about 4.48pm on Saturday (June 11).
Much of the single-storey building has been destroyed but no one is thought to have been hurt.
Essex Fire Service has said it believes the fire was started deliberately.
Appliances from Weeley, Clacton, Wivenhoe, Dovercourt, Colchester and an aerial ladder platform attended.
It is thought the fire started in the roof and there were concerns that people were inside following reports from local residents.
After searches were conducted it was found that no one was inside.
Around 40% of the 30 metres by 10 metres building has been destroyed.
Station Manager Nick Singleton said: “Our crews did a sterling job to stop the fire from spreading to the whole building, working in arduous conditions.
"Two crews will remain at the scene this evening to continue dampening it down.”
Elm Tree Avenue has been closed both ways following the fire.