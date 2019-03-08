Partly Cloudy

CCTV image released after three-figure sum of Revlon cosmetics stolen

PUBLISHED: 13:12 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 12 May 2019

Essex Police are looking to identify this man and woman in connection with a theft in Frinton Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Police are trying to identify a man and woman pictured on CCTV after cosmetics were stolen from a shop in Frinton.

Two people entered Superdrug, in Connaught Avenue, at about 4.25pm on Monday, April 8, and left the store with Revlon cosmetics worth a three-figure sum.

Essex Police said: "We are looking to identify this man and woman in connection with a theft in Frinton.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/56125/19."

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

