Villagers concerned over flood risk from major energy project

Villagers have raised concerns about the flood risk to Friston Picture: SASES Archant

Concerns have been raised about the potential increased flood risk to a Suffolk village from a major energy project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People living in the village of Friston have raised concerns that the proposed substation for the East Anglia Two and One North windfarm projects could make flooding in the village worse.

The project from Scottish Power Renewables (SPR) would see a 30-acre site created at Grove Wood in the village.

One of those concerned about the risk posed by the project is Nicholas Thorp, who lives in Friston.

"There have been historic flooding issues in the village," said Mr Thorp.

"They did some work a few years ago and there's a storm drain the middle of the village."

Despite this work, Mr Thorp said Friston was still experiencing serious flooding issues that he believed SPR needed to take into account in regards to the project.

You may also want to watch:

"My neighbour's house got flooded twice in October. They have had an awful time," said Mr Thorp.

"In my opinion SPR have not done a lot of work looking at the flooding issues.

"I left this morning and saw that there was flood water coming down Grove Road, the boundary road for the project.

"They need to take the flood risk more seriously."

He also said that potential increases in rainfall levels could make the problem even worse.

Suffolk County Council and the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council had previously called for further information on flood risk impacts and flood alleviation work from SPR in their response to its fourth consultation on the project.

A spokesman for Scottish Power Renewables said: "The East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North projects will incorporate a Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS) which will be designed to hold back surface water during heavy rainfall and release it at a slower rate than at present, and reduce the flood risk in the village of Friston.

"Further mitigation measures will developed and considered during the development of the projects."