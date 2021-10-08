News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'We are definitely affected' - businesses try to manage high fuel prices

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 5:30 AM October 8, 2021   
Anxiety over getting fuel is likely to be replaced over the cost.

Anxiety over getting fuel is likely to be replaced by worry over the cost. - Credit: PA

Petrol prices in Suffolk could reach a record high before Christmas, the RAC has said, creating more challenges for businesses. 

Amidst the fuel delivery crisis, the cost of filling up vehicles is "causing further pain at the pumps," said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

New RAC Fuel Watch figures have revealed the average price of unleaded petrol has increased by 1.5p to 136.83p per litre, with diesel rising 2.5p to 139.25p.

The RAC's data shows petrol is now 22p a litre more expensive than a year ago, while diesel is 21p more expensive in the same period.

Lines of traffic are forming along the A12 at Woodbridge as motorists queue up to get fuel at the Sh

Lines of traffic along the A12 at Woodbridge as motorists queued up to get fuel at the Shell garage last month. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As demand for oil outpaces supply, the barrel price is rising - and the average price of unleaded could hit a new record of around 143p per litre before the end of the year.

Diesel could shoot up to 145p, which is only 3p off the record high of 147.93 in April 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Qamar Hyddar of Taxi Newmarket Ltd said his business was "definitely" affected by the high fuel prices - but is not passing the rise onto customers.

He said he and his drivers were having to go to more expensive filling stations to find fuel.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  2. 2 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  3. 3 Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal
  1. 4 Mike Bacon: Why it's time for Town to go 4-4-2
  2. 5 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  3. 6 'A credit to the entire force': officers stopped man with shotgun from killing children
  4. 7 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  5. 8 'I’m being made to feel like I shouldn’t have had a child': Suffolk residents share impact of Universal Credit cut
  6. 9 Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high
  7. 10 Suffolk celebrity farmer starring in new TV show about campervans

He said: "We need fuel. Without fuel we cannot drive and if we cannot drive we cannot provide a service to our customers."

He said to get diesel he was having to travel 10 or 15 miles out of Newmarket to find any.

He added they had had to turn some business away because they didn't have enough fuel to pick customers up.

Lines of traffic are forming along the A12 at Woodbridge as motorists queue up to get fuel at the Sh

Record petrol prices could be reached in the run-up to Christmas, the RAC has said. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One Lowestoft fuelling station is selling petrol at 161.9p per litre, according PetrolPrices.com.

The website said petrol in Ipswich is between 131.7p and 136.9p, with diesel from 134.7p to 139.9p.

The checker revealed the cheapest town in Suffolk for fuel was Bury St Edmunds, with petrol as low as 131.9p and diesel at 136.9p.

Mr Williams said: "Drivers have had to endure the average price of petrol going up for 10 out of the last 12 months and now, because of the supply crisis, many have had great difficulty getting hold of it just so they can go about their daily lives.

"While we’ve heard of some smaller retailers taking advantage of the situation by charging very high prices for their fuel, these cases appear to be few and far between, with the majority of retailers acting responsibly."

The rise in fuel prices comes after motorists across Suffolk formed lengthy queues outside forecourts towards the end of last month, causing stations to run dry.

Mr Williams said drivers in London and South East were still experiencing problems with getting hold of fuel while also paying the highest prices in the UK.

West Suffolk Council, which buys fuel from wholesalers, said it was trying to manage the fluctuations in cost within the budget year and Suffolk Constabulary said it works closely with its fuel providers to minimise expenditure where possible.



Suffolk Constabulary
West Suffolk Council
Newmarket News
Bury St Edmunds News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

Updated

Road reopens after stuck lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
More than 100,000 pigs could be culled if the current butcher shortage isn't solved

Farming

Pig farmer set to quit and blames Brexit for butcher shortage

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon