Fuel costs at all-time high, with unleaded up to 184p per litre

Taxi drivers and care providers are among those concerned for their professions after new figures revealed record fuel prices. - Credit: PA, Gayle Scarrow and Sarah Lucy Brown

Fuel costs have hit another record high after figures revealed it would cost over £100 to fill the average 55-litre family car with diesel for the first time ever.

Over the last week, the national average weekly price of unleaded was at a record 170.4p a litre and diesel was 182.4p a litre. However, some garages in Suffolk have been seen selling unleaded at 184p a litre.

Filling up the average family car with unleaded now costs £93.72 compared with £70.51 this time last year - a £23 increase.

Filling up the average family diesel car now costs £100.32 in comparison to £72.49 this time last year - an increase of nearly £30.

According to regional pump price data released by the RAC, the East of England ranks the lowest in percentage change in unleaded across May, with a figure of 10.39%.

In comparison, the areas which ranked highest for rocketing fuel prices were Northern Ireland and Scotland with 12.93% and 12.16% respectively.

For diesel, the East of England crept higher up to the middle of the table with a percentage change of 5.69% in comparison to the highest figure which was 6.54% in London.

However, where the RAC's data suggests that at the end of May the average cost for unleaded in the East of England was 174p a litre and diesel was 183.6p a litre.

The costs are hitting everyone, with some sectors particularly badly affected, including carers.

Chairman of the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers, Prema Fairburn-Dorai, said: "It's worrying and there's a lot of concern about how carers are going to manage - we were really struggling already.

"Recruitment is getting much harder as people are opting for jobs where they don't have to travel rather than home care."

Prema Fairburn-Dorai is the chairman of the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Fairburn-Dorai added: "The steep increase in fuel prices has been the last nail in the coffin for carers.

"We're willing to help and work, but we just can't afford to."

Meanwhile, Gayle Scarrow is the manager of Town and Country Cars based in Mildenhall.

Gayle Scarrow is the manager of Town and Country Cars based in Mildenhall. - Credit: Gayle Scarrow

She said: "Where do I even start.. it used to cost me £68 to fill up my Mercedes and now it costs £100.

"It's more money going out and not enough coming in - another struggle for taxi drivers."