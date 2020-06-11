Days Gone By - Did you take part in these fun runs around Suffolk?
Have you taken part in any of Suffolk’s fun runs over the years?
Today we are looking back at some of the events that have given entertainment and raised money for good causes over the years.
Our gallery features photos from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, including Hadleigh Fun Run from 1984, and a football league centenary fun run in 1987.
We also have pictures of fun runners taking part in the Felixstowe Road Races in 2003, and shots of the Sudbury Fun Run from 1992, featuring some amazing costumes.
Photos of a Sudbury fun run in a previous nostalgia gallery brought back memories for Valerie Goodchild.
She writes: “I took part in the first Sudbury Fun Run, and somewhere I still have my medal and a photograph of me taking part. I raised money for Home Farm Trust, a charity supporting learning disabled, but sprained my knee just after passing what was then Arlington’s Motors in Cornard Road.
“As I still had to run to Great Cornard Upper School (now Thomas Gainsborough School), for the finish, the damage to my tendons took weeks of physio to repair, costing me more for treatment than I raised in sponsorship.
“That was the only time I actually ran in the Sudbury Fun Run, but after having a partial knee replacement in that damaged knee about 11 years ago, I did manage to take part in two of the St Nicholas Hospice twilight walks in Bury St Edmunds.”
