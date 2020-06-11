Gallery

Days Gone By - Did you take part in these fun runs around Suffolk?

Hadleigh Fun Run in March 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Have you taken part in any of Suffolk’s fun runs over the years?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich football league centenary fun run in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich football league centenary fun run in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of the events that have given entertainment and raised money for good causes over the years.

The annual Good Friday Sudbury Fun Run in 2003 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The annual Good Friday Sudbury Fun Run in 2003 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Our gallery features photos from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, including Hadleigh Fun Run from 1984, and a football league centenary fun run in 1987.

A fun run at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT A fun run at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

We also have pictures of fun runners taking part in the Felixstowe Road Races in 2003, and shots of the Sudbury Fun Run from 1992, featuring some amazing costumes.

Fun runners in action at the Felixstowe Rotary road races in 2003 Picture Owen Hines/ARCHANT Fun runners in action at the Felixstowe Rotary road races in 2003 Picture Owen Hines/ARCHANT

MORE - Memories of charity events, from fun runs to a bed push

Sudbury Fun Run in 1992 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Sudbury Fun Run in 1992 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Photos of a Sudbury fun run in a previous nostalgia gallery brought back memories for Valerie Goodchild.

Fun runners in action at the Felixstowe Rotary road races in 2003. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Fun runners in action at the Felixstowe Rotary road races in 2003. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

She writes: “I took part in the first Sudbury Fun Run, and somewhere I still have my medal and a photograph of me taking part. I raised money for Home Farm Trust, a charity supporting learning disabled, but sprained my knee just after passing what was then Arlington’s Motors in Cornard Road.

Sudbury Fun Run in 1992 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Sudbury Fun Run in 1992 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

“As I still had to run to Great Cornard Upper School (now Thomas Gainsborough School), for the finish, the damage to my tendons took weeks of physio to repair, costing me more for treatment than I raised in sponsorship.

You may also want to watch:

“That was the only time I actually ran in the Sudbury Fun Run, but after having a partial knee replacement in that damaged knee about 11 years ago, I did manage to take part in two of the St Nicholas Hospice twilight walks in Bury St Edmunds.”

• Have these photos brought back memories? Email us.

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.