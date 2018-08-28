New funding for road improvements should cut delays for drivers

Highways England says the changes will reduce the length of time spent on roadworks - and the need for speed limits that frustrated drivers on stretches of road like the A12 in south Suffolk. Pictue: LUCY TAYLOR

Highways England is changing the way it awards major contracts for upgrade work in a bid to speed up road improvements.

The government agency has drawn up a list of contractors to take on major projects during the five-year period between 2019 and 2024.

In the East of England these projects will include improving the A12 between Chelmsford and Colchester and doing preliminary work on the new A120 road between Rivenhall and Braintree to improve the link between Essex and Suffolk and Stansted Airport.

The contracts will be worth £2.8bn, and do not include work that is already under way to improve the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

In the East of England Highways England will be dealing with contractors Costain, Galliford Try Infrastructure and Skanska Construction UK and says it hopes this will reduce the time roadworks cause disruption to drivers.