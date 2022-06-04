Fundraiser for double amputee 'mum in a million' hits £20k in nine days

The fundraiser for 'mum-in-a-million' Pamela Driscoll who lost both her legs to sepsis has reached £20,000 in just over a week. - Credit: Rosie Driscoll

A fundraiser set up to help a 'mum-in-a-million' who lost both her legs to sepsis has reached £20,000 in just nine days.

Rosie Driscoll, 30, launched a fundraiser for her mum Pamela, 51, to prepare for her upcoming need for cosmetic surgery and prosthetic limbs.

Since contracting Pneumococcal Septicaemia at the beginning of April, Pamela, from Bury St Edmunds, has undergone extensive skin grafts, amputation of the digits on her left hand and a double leg amputation.

She now remains in hospital for the foreseeable future to complete daily physio sessions, have her wounds checked and her dressings changed.

Rosie said: "Mum would like to thank each and every single person who has sent her a message, donated or shared our fundraising campaign.

"She is lost for words on the amount that has been raised already and thanks everyone for being so kind."

Money raised via their GoFundMe page is also being used to make adaptions to their bungalow in Lawshall.

The bathroom will need to be converted into a wet room and they will also require changes to their transport in order to ensure Pamela can remain mobile.

She has also requested a mobility scooter with a flower basket on the front.

Rosie added: "Me and my brother George were lucky enough to visit mum yesterday. She's still being an absolute trooper, smashing her physio and everything that's getting thrown in her way."

A total of 556 donors have contributed to the fund aiding Pamela's recovery, which currently has a £50,000 target.

One kind donor raised money by participating in Long Melford Open Gardens and asking for donations in exchange for plant cuttings and cake.

The GoFundMe page is adorned with a variety of heartfelt messages from people who have contributed.

Many are regular customers at the family's MOT station, some are Pamela's old school friends and a few are complete strangers touched by her outreach in the community.

The array of loving friends and family members behind the campaign are currently thinking of additional ideas, such as raffles and events, to raise the remainder of their fundraising goal.