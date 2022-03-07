Dog rescue centre holds fundraiser for French bulldog Destiny

A dog rescue centre held a fundraising event to help pay for vital surgery for a French bulldog in its care.

The Canine Welfare Rescue Centre in Woodbridge needs to raise £3,000 to pay for operations for Destiny, including to her legs.

On Sunday, approximately 100 people attended the event providing bric-a-brac stalls, Guess the Name of the Dog, a tombola and cakes.

Bric-à-brac, cakes and a tombola at the fundraiser at Canine Welfare Rescue near Woodbridge to help raise funds for Destiny the French Bulldog. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Destiny had nasal surgery to relieve Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome on January 28, which made it very hard for her to breathe.

The dog was brought to the centre with a range of health issues and the money will enable staff to meet Destiny’s ongoing care needs.

The initial treatment for her airways cost £500.

Emma White, manager at Canine Rescue Centre, said: “The fundraising day has been a success. We had a bit of a lunchtime lull, but overall, it has been a success.”