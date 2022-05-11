Fundraiser for West Row athlete to attend World's Strongest Disabled Man competition

Dan Piggott, 40, is hoping to raise £1,000 to attend the World's Strongest Disabled Man contest in Ottawa, Canada. - Credit: Lisa Piggott

Dan Piggott from West Row is raising funds to travel to the 2022 World's Strongest Disabled Man competition in Canada.

Registered partially sighted at 15 and blind at 28, Mr Piggott has a disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Mr Piggott, 40, hopes to raise £1,000 for himself and a companion to travel to Ottawa, Canada, in mid-June.

He's been competing in strongman competitions since 2016 though has only been able to take part in the contests which took place in London and Manchester.

If he raises sufficient funds this will be his first time competing in a World's Strongest Disabled Man competition location outside of the UK.

Mr Piggott has trained for competitions at the gym and went on to complete an instructor's course through Sport England with the aim of helping him to get into work.

To qualify for the 2022 World's Strongest Disabled Man competition, he had to record video lifts and send them to referees to examine.

Though he's qualified before, Mr Piggott said he'd particularly like to attend this time as he's been training for a considerable amount of time.

At 40 years old, Mr Piggott will be one of the older competitors taking part in the contest.

He said: "I don't know how many more years I'll get to keep training and competing, so it would mean a lot to me if I could go."

Currently, those who have contributed are old friends from his school days and fellow competitors he has met at previous competition meets.

Mr Piggott commented on the remarkable sense of community he's gained through the competition: "Others might be intimidated by the size of these men and women, but they're really just lovely people."

His training and competitions are a team effort backed by his wife Lisa and their four children.

To those looking to follow in his footsteps within the disabled strongman community, he said: "Even though we're competing, people are incredibly supportive of each other. Everyone should definitely come and have a go."