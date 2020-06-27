E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘I felt empty and horrible’ - woman, 83, devastated after weed killer allegedly poured over garden

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 June 2020

Marie's lawn after weed killer was allegedly poured over it Picture: LIZA PUTWAIN

Marie's lawn after weed killer was allegedly poured over it Picture: LIZA PUTWAIN

LIZA PUTWAIN

A great-grandmother has described feeling “sick” after someone allegedly vandalised her lovingly-tendered village garden.

The damage to one of Marie's plants. Her garden brings joy to her and the village Picture: LIZA PUTWAINThe damage to one of Marie's plants. Her garden brings joy to her and the village Picture: LIZA PUTWAIN

Marie Kerry, 83, and her Elmswell garden are “local treasures”, a neighbour said, but she had been left devastated after weed killer was seemingly poured over her lawn and plants while she slept.

Neighbours and the wider community have rallied round to restore her garden to its former glory, dropping off plants, helping with the work and donating hundreds of pounds, the majority of which will pay for heightened security at her home.

Mrs Kerry’s neighbour Liza Putwain, who launched the fundraising page, said “some thoughtless person has sabotaged her sanctuary”.

Marie's lawn before Picture: SUBMITTEDMarie's lawn before Picture: SUBMITTED

Mrs Kerry, who worked at the local bacon factory for many years, said: “I felt sick. I felt empty and horrible. But everyone is so kind, like Liza, and all the neighbours have looked after me, like they always have.

“They have been wonderful to me. People are so good in Elmswell and Bennett Avenue.”

Mrs Kerry’s normally immaculate lawn has been damaged, as well as plants. She first noticed something was wrong with her lawn on June 15, and it gradually worsened, and on Monday, June 22, the police were called.

Liza Putwain and Marie Kerry. Liza launched a fundraising page to restore her garden Picture: IAN PUTWAINLiza Putwain and Marie Kerry. Liza launched a fundraising page to restore her garden Picture: IAN PUTWAIN

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers are carrying out enquiries after reports that a male, believed to be known to the victim, put weed killer on the grass at the property.

Mrs Kerry, who has five grandchildren, said her garden had become even more important to her during the coronavirus lockdown.

“When lockdown came I just had my garden and friends chat to me when they walk past,” she said.

Mrs Putwain, a teacher and mum-of-three, said Mrs Kerry and her garden “bring joy to our village”.

Marie and her neighbours the Putwain family Picture: BECKIE EGANMarie and her neighbours the Putwain family Picture: BECKIE EGAN

“She is devastated. Her garden is her passion and she spends hours tending to it. It gave so much joy to both her and the rest of Elmswell,” she said.

She said Woolpit Nurseries had been among those to donate plants and Will Grove-Merritt who owns Park Garage in Elmswell also gave a cheque for £200.

More than £700 has been raised through the JustGiving page as well as cash donations.

Mrs Kerry said the fundraising was “wonderful”.

