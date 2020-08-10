Concerts for air ambulance

Singer/songwriter Emma Bonner-Morgan will perform two concerts in aid of the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk musician and singer Emma Bonner-Morgan will give two concerts in aid the of the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stowmarket-based Emma will perform a mixture of music from opera, musicals and her own songs at the Ipswich and Suffolk Club in Ipswich on Thursday August 20, and then at Somerleyton Hall near Lowestoft on Saturday August 29.

The Somerleyton Hall performance is being called ‘Classics on the Lawn’ as she will be performing in the hall’s renowned gardens.

You may also want to watch:

Concert-goers are invited to bring picnics, chairs and rugs to the Somerleyton Hall show, and social distancing measures will be in place.

Organiser Barbara Bonner-Morgan said: “We know everybody is longing to go to a lovely live event after our stringent, barren lockdown.”

Tickets cost £25 for Ipswich show, which includes refreshments, and £22.15 for the Somerleyton Hall performance which includes access to the gardens.

They are available from EventBrite.