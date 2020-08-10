E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concerts for air ambulance

PUBLISHED: 16:02 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 10 August 2020

Singer/songwriter Emma Bonner-Morgan will perform two concerts in aid of the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Singer/songwriter Emma Bonner-Morgan will perform two concerts in aid of the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk musician and singer Emma Bonner-Morgan will give two concerts in aid the of the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Stowmarket-based Emma will perform a mixture of music from opera, musicals and her own songs at the Ipswich and Suffolk Club in Ipswich on Thursday August 20, and then at Somerleyton Hall near Lowestoft on Saturday August 29.

The Somerleyton Hall performance is being called ‘Classics on the Lawn’ as she will be performing in the hall’s renowned gardens.

You may also want to watch:

Concert-goers are invited to bring picnics, chairs and rugs to the Somerleyton Hall show, and social distancing measures will be in place.

Organiser Barbara Bonner-Morgan said: “We know everybody is longing to go to a lovely live event after our stringent, barren lockdown.”

Tickets cost £25 for Ipswich show, which includes refreshments, and £22.15 for the Somerleyton Hall performance which includes access to the gardens.

They are available from EventBrite.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Overnight A14 closures - full details revealed

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Overnight A14 closures - full details revealed

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services are responding to a chemical leak at the indoor swimming pool at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies in the water near Clacton Pier

A man in his 60s has died after an incident in the waters off the coast of Clacton-on-SeaPicture: RYAN STACEY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The devil was in the detail... Why salary cap’s ‘average’ leaves Ipswich Town with little wriggle room

The League One salary cap will have an impact on Paul Lambert and Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX/PA