Date is set for Bury St Edmunds Carnival

PUBLISHED: 17:11 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 08 November 2019

Bury St Edmunds Carnival, June 1988

The dream of bringing a carnival back to Bury St Edmunds is becoming a reality.

Gary Lee is behind plans to bring back Bury St Edmunds Carnival Picture: CONTRIBUTEDGary Lee is behind plans to bring back Bury St Edmunds Carnival Picture: CONTRIBUTED

There is now a date set for the event in 2020 - Saturday, June 13 - and organisers say sponsorship is going well.

Gary Lee, who has experience running Stowmarket Carnival, is behind the plans.

READ MORE: One man has a plan to bring back Bury St Edmunds Carnival after 13-year break

He said "enquiries are coming all the time" and at least three groups had asked if they could lead the procession.

"It is looking like the procession is going to be a grand affair," he said.

There will be a fundraising stall at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, and a psychic night on the Saturday night.

The night with Paul Bannister is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Ashlar House in Bury St Edmunds. For tickets see here.

To get involved with the carnival email here.

