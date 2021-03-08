Published: 7:30 AM March 8, 2021

A couple who have endured the late miscarriage of their first pregnancy want to give back to the hospital that has supported them through their loss.

Molly and Jack Deal lost their baby girl at 16 weeks of pregnancy at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Eve 2020.

The couple, from Cavenham, a village north-west of Bury St Edmunds, said that "on the most difficult day of our lives" the midwives at West Suffolk gave them the "most amazing support and kindness".

Molly and Jack Deal at Old Felixstowe, where they got engaged - Credit: Jack Deal

"To them they are just doing their jobs, but to us they are heroes. We named our daughter after one of the midwives who looked after us during our time in hospital," they said.

"We were made to feel as comfortable as possible on the labour ward and appreciated the personal space provided by the bereavement suite."

You may also want to watch:

The couple named their baby girl Kendall after a midwife who Molly said "looked after us so, so well".

Molly, 27, a sales executive at Treatt, said little touches the hospital provided like a memory box and certificate of life for Kendall "just meant the world to us".

In gratitude for the support they have received, Molly and Jack, 32, an accountant, have embarked on a cycling challenge covering 484km to raise money for the bereavement suite at the hospital.

Molly and Jack are tackling 484km on their spin bike throughout March to raise money for the bereavement suite at West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: Supplied

The couple, who are not cyclists, will carry out the ride on a static bike at their home throughout this month, pedalling the distance from Bury St Edmunds to Compiegne in France.

Molly said: "We have been very lucky really with the support we have had, which is part of the reason we wanted to do this fundraising.

"When you hear about miscarriage, you don't associate it with being a late miscarriage and with having to give birth as well.

"We wanted to raise awareness and to try and do something to give back really."

She added: "It's such a common thing to happen to people. If it even helps one person to speak about it more openly it's worth it."

So far, more than £3,000 has been raised, which has been a real "boost" for the couple.

Molly and Jack. Molly hopes that by speaking about their late miscarriage, others will be able to open up too - Credit: Liz Deal

Sue Smith, head of fundraising at the hospital's My WiSH Charity, said: “We are so pleased we were able to provide this bereavement suite. Knowing the difference it has made to Jack and Molly, and to others like them, makes all the work to fundraise for such a project worthwhile.

"This is a difficult challenge for the couple both physically and mentally, but we will be here supporting them all the way."

The bereavement suite was opened in 2018 following a campaign by the My WiSH Charity.

To help with Molly and Jack's fundraising efforts go to the JustGiving website.



