Children unite for 'miracle' schoolgirl injured in horrific bus crash

Evelina Kravale is said to be recovering well after she was hit by a bus in Newmarket earlier this month Picture: LAUREATE PRIMARY ACADEMY ©SamuelWardAcademy2017

Today schools across Suffolk have been raising money for 10-year-old Evelina Kravale who had her left foot and the lower part of her left leg amputated after she was hit by a bus.

Evelina's fellow pupils at the Laureate Primary Academy in Newmarket and other schoolchildren in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill have all been taking part in a fundraising non-uniform day.

Ahead of the non-uniform day Evelina's family released a statement which thanked school staff and emergency teams that helped at the scene of the crash earlier this month.

They said: "We still can't believe what has happened. The doctors are happy with how she is healing. She is doing really well and if she carries on as she is doing, she will recover very fast.

"She has already been able to stand up and has been outside in a wheelchair for a few minutes. She is our miracle.

"Evelina sends her love to her classmates and, if everything is okay, she is going to visit her class as soon as she is ready."

David Perkins, headteacher of Laureate Primary Academy, said: "It has been an incredibly challenging three weeks since Evelina's accident on the 7th of November.

"However, the way in which the school, community, town and Unity Schools Partnership [of which Laureate is a member] have come together to offer support and to raise money for Evelina and her family has been truly humbling.

"We are delighted to report that she is making amazing progress, and should be coming home this week. I could not be more proud of her, or of our pupils, families and - especially - staff who have been so supportive of the children and each other.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to everyone who has donated, offered to help and provided emotional support to anyone who has needed it."

Evelina's family, have set up a GoFundMe page to raise £20,000 for her rehabilitation - in their latest update they said Evelina was "Strong, positive and full of confidence."

You can donate to Evelina's page here.

Laureate Primary Academy are planning more events to help raise funds for Evelina, if any local businesses would like to support the fundraising appeal they can contact the school on 01638 663927.

