Published: 3:04 PM July 7, 2021

To help prepare the church field for rugby , the club is buying and importing at least four hundred tonnes of top soil - Credit: Tim Johnson

After a successful fundraising campaign Woodbridge Rugby Club has purchased adjacent land to increase its number of pitches at Bromeswell.

The land, which surrounds the Faith Baptist church, will accommodate three new pitches and ease the overcrowding from nearly 500 youth members training.

It's hoped the new land will provide extra pitches for players soon - Credit: Simon Ballard

Chairman Tim Johnson said: "This time last year, we kicked off the Buy the Church Land appeal which was supported generously by our members in what was a difficult year for any fundraising.

"I’d like to thank club members who rallied around specifically - all those that supported the Buy the Church Land Appeal, Simon Bennett’s 1.25 million steps raised over £3,000, Julie Oliver who ran a total of a half marathon and raised over £1,000, the half term rugby camp led by Steve Wilding, Claire Cole and team raised over £1,300, the ‘Fat Boys Club’ raised £1,000 and a number of private donations."



