New rugby pitches bought to help ease overcrowding
- Credit: Tim Johnson
After a successful fundraising campaign Woodbridge Rugby Club has purchased adjacent land to increase its number of pitches at Bromeswell.
The land, which surrounds the Faith Baptist church, will accommodate three new pitches and ease the overcrowding from nearly 500 youth members training.
Chairman Tim Johnson said: "This time last year, we kicked off the Buy the Church Land appeal which was supported generously by our members in what was a difficult year for any fundraising.
"I’d like to thank club members who rallied around specifically - all those that supported the Buy the Church Land Appeal, Simon Bennett’s 1.25 million steps raised over £3,000, Julie Oliver who ran a total of a half marathon and raised over £1,000, the half term rugby camp led by Steve Wilding, Claire Cole and team raised over £1,300, the ‘Fat Boys Club’ raised £1,000 and a number of private donations."