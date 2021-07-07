News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

New rugby pitches bought to help ease overcrowding

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:04 PM July 7, 2021   
To help prepare the church field for rugby , the club is buying and importing at least four hundred tonnes of top soil

To help prepare the church field for rugby , the club is buying and importing at least four hundred tonnes of top soil - Credit: Tim Johnson

After a successful fundraising campaign Woodbridge Rugby Club has purchased adjacent land to increase its number of pitches at Bromeswell.

The land, which surrounds the Faith Baptist church, will accommodate three new pitches and ease the overcrowding from nearly 500 youth members training.

 

It's hoped the new land will provide extra pitches for players soon

It's hoped the new land will provide extra pitches for players soon - Credit: Simon Ballard

Chairman Tim Johnson  said: "This time last year, we kicked off the Buy the Church Land appeal which was supported generously by our members in what was a difficult year for any fundraising.

"I’d like to thank club members who rallied around specifically - all those that supported the Buy the Church Land Appeal, Simon Bennett’s 1.25 million steps raised over £3,000, Julie Oliver who ran a total of a half marathon and raised over £1,000, the half term rugby camp led by Steve Wilding, Claire Cole and team raised over £1,300, the ‘Fat Boys Club’ raised £1,000 and a number of private donations."


You may also want to watch:

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inside The Grumpy Goat at Bardwell

Food and Drink

Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Police officers who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are being punished, Mr Harris said Picture...

Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus

West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two men jailed 12 years for raping woman after Christmas party

Jane Hunt

person
Comments powered by Disqus