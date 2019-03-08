Fans pay tribute to Prodigy star Keith Flint

Flowers at the funeral of Keith Flint at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Music fans from around the world have gathered in Essex to say farewell to Prodigy star Keith Flint, whose funeral is taking place today.

Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint Picture: Maurice McDonald/PA Wire Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint Picture: Maurice McDonald/PA Wire

The band’s official Twitter page had invited them to line the procession route between Braintree and Bocking and “raise the roof for Keef” ahead of the private service at St Mary’s Church in Bocking.

The singer was found dead aged 49 at his home near Great Dunmow on March 4.

Festival flags flew and music was playing over loudspeakers outside the church as the fan mourners gathered on a green between the church and the village pub, with crowd control barriers and portable toilets in place to accommodate the numbers.

Araks Azarian, 36, flew in from Australia on the morning of the funeral. She said she made the journey as “I’ve been doing it for years, to see the boys, and this is going to be my last chance to do it.”

Fans of Keith Flint at the late singer's funeral at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Fans of Keith Flint at the late singer's funeral at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

She returns to Sydney on Sunday night to get back to work.

Maria Lelicova, aged 25, flew from Prague for the service and became tearful as she said “it’s the last time to have a connection, say goodbye”.

“I never had so strong connection with other bands as with The Prodigy and it’s really something unique and it’s part of my life,” she said.

“I have three Prodigy tattoos, I love Keith Flint since my childhood because when I was really, really baby I was scared of him.

Fans of Keith Flint fill the streets of Braintree as the late singer's funeral procession makes its way to St Mary's Church in Bocking Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Fans of Keith Flint fill the streets of Braintree as the late singer's funeral procession makes its way to St Mary's Church in Bocking Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“I always wanted to come here and visit him in his pub and stuff like this and you feel like you have a lot of time for it but now I’m here at the funeral. It’s kind of sad.”

Dennis Kuhne, 40, who flew in from Germany, said he wanted to “say goodbye to Keith”.

“I listened to them over 20 years,” he said.

“My first concert I think was in 1995 for the Jilted Generation tour.

Fans from across the world have gathered for the star's funeral Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Fans from across the world have gathered for the star's funeral Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“Since that time I follow the guys on almost every tour, festivals and everywhere they played in Germany.

“It’s a pleasure to be here.”

Carpenter Lewis Knowles, 31, travelled from Calne in Wiltshire and said he recognised many faces from the front row of shows around the world.

He said: “They were a big part of growing up, listening to The Prodigy, enjoying it, travelling all round Europe and the world watching them, so it felt right to come here and just try to enjoy the day and see people you bump into at the gigs.”

The much-loved vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 at the age of 49 Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire The much-loved vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 at the age of 49 Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

An inquest heard earlier this month that the star died by hanging.

The Prodigy were a Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s whose hits included Firestarter and Breathe.

Keith Flint was the band’s iconic frontman and vocalist, whose frenzied performances and ‘demomic’ appearance were a huge hit with fans.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

Following his death Flint was described in a statement by Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

They said Flint was their “brother and best friend” and “he will be forever missed”.

He had participated in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

Following his death, The Prodigy cancelled all shows “with immediate effect”.