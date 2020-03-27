E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fears grieving relatives could be robbed of precious last moments with loved ones

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 March 2020

Fiona Loader is a humanist celebrant. Picture: FIONA LOADER

Fiona Loader is a humanist celebrant. Picture: FIONA LOADER

Archant

A celebrant fears families will be robbed of the chance to say a final farewell to their loves one as the coronavirus death toll continues to spiral.

Funerals are becoming much quieter affairs these days. Picture: GEORGE DOYLE/GETTYFunerals are becoming much quieter affairs these days. Picture: GEORGE DOYLE/GETTY

Fiona Loader is a celebrant who performs non-religious funeral and memorial ceremonies at venues around Suffolk, including Seven Hills Crematorium.

She has become increasingly worried about the challenges funerals are facing and the drastic measures which may have to be imposed, robbing people of their last moments to make their peace.

“It is hard to balance the need to get together and grieve for the loved ones they have lost,” she said, explaining social distancing and lockdown are already having an impact.

“We normally have a lot of contact – shaking hands, placing a hand on shoulders, having hugs – it is so difficult to manage that need for contact with staying safe.”

Funerals are becoming much quieter affairs these days. Picture: GEORGE DOYLE/GETTYFunerals are becoming much quieter affairs these days. Picture: GEORGE DOYLE/GETTY

MORE: Urgent plea as hospice faces ‘devastating’ loss because of coronavirus

Despite many funeral homes complying with government advice and attempting to keep mourners two metres apart at all times, human nature has overwhelmed many of them.

“The minute people leave the ceremony they go outside and they’re all hugging and just let go of all their emotion,” Mrs Loader explained.

You may also want to watch:

“Now our comforting as we lead the ceremonies has to be in our words, we have to think more carefully about what we say.”

Many venues are allowing a maximum of 10 people to attend a funeral, with many friends and extended family understandably upset that they cannot be there to celebrate the lives of those they have lost.

MORE: All the latest on coronavirus

With the current COVID-19 situation projected to get worse before it gets better, there are fears that the funeral process will be all but suspended.

This could lead to an eventuality where bodies are buried or cremated without a single family member present due to the risk of infection.

Mrs Loader said: “Seeing loved ones before and after they die is a really important part of the process.

“There is a danger this will compound the grief if they cannot go through the process.”

However, there will be the chance for families to hold ceremonies in the future when safe to do so and Mrs Loader added: “There is a message here, that what we do now directly impacts our future.

“It is best everyone stays as safe as they can.”

JOIN our Facebook group to get all the latest on coronavirus in Suffolk

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Anyone can spread coronavirus, so stay at home this weekend’ – County leaders issue stark warning

A woman walks along St Helens Street in Ipswich in a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears grieving relatives could be robbed of precious last moments with loved ones

Fiona Loader is a humanist celebrant. Picture: FIONA LOADER

Repeat attempt to build controversial homes and stores not welcomed by residents

The homes would be built on the site of the former Angel Theatre, which has been demolished Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Northgate pupil trapped in Australia unable to fly home

Caoimhe Cavanagh-O’Neill, of Ipswich, is stranded in Australia after flights were grounded due to coronavirus Picture: SUPPLIED

Intense buzz, sense of betrayal and ending in tears – The story of Jimmy Bullard’s time at Ipswich in his own words

Jimmy Bullard has been reflecting on the extreme highs and lows of his 18 month spell at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant
Drive 24