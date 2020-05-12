E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Suffolk leaders welcome government’s pledge to retain furlough scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 May 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined the furlough extension to the House of Commons. Picture: PA Wire

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined the furlough extension to the House of Commons. Picture: PA Wire

The government is to retain its furlough scheme until October – but from August there will be changes to bring staff back to work and for employers to share more of the cost of wages.

News of the extension was widely welcomed, although according to chancellor Rishi Sunak it is costing £8bn a month – a similar cost to running the NHS.

In Suffolk, businesses and political leaders welcomed the news of the extension. Ipswich council is one of few councils across the country to have furloughed staff. It has put 200 mainly part-time staff on furlough for three weeks.

Labour council leader David Ellesmere said it was too early to decide what it would do about its furloughed staff – but it was good news that the government was continuing to support employers in this way.

He said: “We will have to seen what all the details are, but it is good that this support will remain to prevent a major increase in unemployment. I am also pleased to hear that the government is looking to support businesses bringing back staff later in the summer.”

There was also a welcome for the government’s move by Conservative county council leader Matthew Hicks, who said: “The extension to the scheme is further demonstration of continued government support for both the employers and employees, which is to be welcomed in these unprecedented challenging times.”

More on the coronavirus crisis

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons: “Full details will follow by the end of May, but I want to assure people today of one thing that won’t change. Workers will, through the combined efforts of government and employers, continue to receive the same level of overall support as they do now at 80% of their current salary up to £2,500 a month.

“I’m extending the scheme because I won’t give up on the people who rely on it. Our message today is simple: we stood behind Britain’s workers and businesses as we came into this crisis, and we will stand behind them as we come through the other side.

“Until the end of July there will be no changes whatsoever. Then from August to October, the scheme will continue for all sectors and regions of the UK but with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work.

“Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time. And we will ask employers to start sharing with the government the cost of paying people’s salaries.”

The chancellor’s extension of the furlough scheme is a “huge relief” to many according to the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Chief executive John Dugmore said: “The extension of the Job Retention Scheme is good news, and will be a huge relief for many of our members and the wider business community of all sizes and sectors.

“The Chancellor is once again listening to what the chamber network have been saying and we can count this as another policy win for our members. The changes planned will help businesses bring their people back to work through the introduction of a part-time furlough scheme. We will engage with the Treasury and HMRC on the detail to ensure that this gives companies the flexibility they need to reopen safely.

“A recent survey by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce shows that 70% of Suffolk businesses have furloughed staff with 93% furloughed for at least three months. The extension of the scheme will allow businesses to keep hold of staff without the necessary redundancies due to the expected economic downturn.

“Over the coming months, the government should continue to listen to business and evolve the scheme in line with what’s happening on the ground. Further support may yet be needed for companies who are unable to operate for an extended period, or those who face reduced capacity or demand due to ongoing restrictions.”

James Lay, partner for corporate finance and business advisory at MHA Larking Gowen, said: “It’s fantastic news for businesses and employees. It’s giving everybody some extra breathing space to find our way out of this situation.

“It is very expensive. But the government is generally borrowing at very low interest rates.

“Seven or eight million people are making use of this scheme. Many of those would have been made redundant by now if furlough didn’t exist.

“I think the success of our recovery is going to be dictated by our ability to recover quickly and keeping people employed for as long as possible will give us the best chance to do that.

“Inevitably not every business and every job is going to be there going forward but the furlough scheme is giving us a fighting chance of recovering.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk leaders welcome government’s pledge to retain furlough scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined the furlough extension to the House of Commons. Picture: PA Wire

Thousands book spots at tips as council’s website crashes due to demand

Suffolk County Council have reopened their recycling centres by appointment only Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tennis courts and bowling greens to reopen in Ipswich parks

Christchurch Park tennis courts are to reopen. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Do I need to wear a mask to work? Your back to work questions answered

People queue up outside Barclays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blind veteran walks 75 laps of his garden on VE day for ‘wonderful’ charity

David Gant and his wife Jean have been married for 58 years and met at the age of 15. Picture: FAMILY
Drive 24