Residents 'disgusted' after furniture dumped in Suffolk playpark

A bed frame, mattress and cushions were left dumped in a play area near Sudbury - Credit: Sally Crosbie

Fly-tipped furniture was left dumped in a play area near Sudbury.

A bed frame, mattress, and pillows were left dumped in the Poplar Road play area in Great Cornard.

A mattress was left dumped on the play area of the park - Credit: Sally Crosbie

Sally Crosbie who spotted the fly-tipped rubbish said: "My nine-year-old daughter was disgusted that anyone could be so disrespectful, especially as we were carrying out a litter pick at the time."

A cushion covered in paint was also spotted near the play area.

A cushion covered in paint was also spotted near the play park - Credit: Sally Crosbie

It comes after trailer loads of fly-tipped rubbish was spotted near Woodbridge last month which left villagers "angered".

What to do if you see flytipping?

There is guidance on what you should and should not do if you discover fly-tipped waste.

In law those who drop litter - including from a vehicle - can be issued an 'on the spot' Fixed Penalty Notices of £80. You could also be prosecuted in court and fined up to £2,500.

Dumping waste, or flytipping, on any land that has no environmental permit or by letting others do so on your behalf, is a criminal offence that can carry large fines or prison sentences.

Members of the public that come across flytipping should make a note of the date and time they saw the tipping, its location and take photographic evidence if it is safe to do so to report to their local council.

If you see flytipping happening make a note of how many people are involved and a description of what they look like, any vehicles involved, and what has been dumped.

If an incident is in progress, members of the public are asked to call 999 to report it.

Members of the public should not touch the waste or disturb the site as there may be evidence that could lead to prosecution.

Councils have online forms to report flytipping which can be found on their websites.



