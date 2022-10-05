Further case of bird flu confirmed in Suffolk

A further case of bird flu has been confirmed in Hadleigh (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A further case of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk.

The latest case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in the county has been identified in a second premises near Hadleigh.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone were put in place around the premises.

All poultry on the infected premises will be humanely culled.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed that cases have also been identified at two premises in Fakenham Magna and at a site in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.

It comes after dozens of swans have been found dead on the River Stour in Sudbury.

The cause of death for the birds has not been confirmed as bird flu, but the the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed testing is taking place in the area.

Some butchers across Suffolk have expressed their concerns about a shortage of poultry for Christmas.

A bird flu prevention zone has also been declared across Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex after the number of outbreaks.

Suffolk Trading Standards released some advice on how to keep birds protected against the threat of avian flu.

The tips included: