Further case of bird flu confirmed in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
A further case of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk.
The latest case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in the county has been identified in a second premises near Hadleigh.
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone were put in place around the premises.
All poultry on the infected premises will be humanely culled.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed that cases have also been identified at two premises in Fakenham Magna and at a site in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.
It comes after dozens of swans have been found dead on the River Stour in Sudbury.
The cause of death for the birds has not been confirmed as bird flu, but the the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has confirmed testing is taking place in the area.
Some butchers across Suffolk have expressed their concerns about a shortage of poultry for Christmas.
A bird flu prevention zone has also been declared across Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex after the number of outbreaks.
Suffolk Trading Standards released some advice on how to keep birds protected against the threat of avian flu.
The tips included:
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United unfolded
- 2 A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident
- 3 Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw
- 4 Large cannabis plant discovered at home in east Suffolk village
- 5 Air ambulance called as child falls down 'steep ditch' in Suffolk village
- 6 1,400-year-old royal hall found in Suffolk
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following 3-0 win v Cambridge United
- 8 Three abnormal loads pulled over on A14
- 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 3-0 win over Cambridge
- 10 Plans for 41 homes in Suffolk village recommended to be given green light
- Keep the area where birds live clean and tidy, control rats and mice and regularly clean and disinfect any hard surfaces
- Keep chickens and turkeys completely separate from ducks and geese
- Conduct regular maintenance checks on their sheds
- Clean moss off the roofs, empty gutters and remove vegetation between sheds where birds are kept
- Draw up contingency plans for storing bedding and dealing with pests
- Place birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and remove any spilt feed regularly
- Put fencing around outdoor areas where birds are allowed and limit their access to ponds or areas visited by wild waterfowl
- Clean and disinfect footwear before and after entering premises where birds are kept