Work is going on behind the scenes to tackle street drinking in Bury St Edmunds

This shows the area where a group of 15 to 20 people have been congregating and drinking. Pictured is Lindsay Foreman outside her store Furniture Market which was due to close because of the problems Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

A business leader has said he is "confident" that by working together antisocial behaviour that is blighting Bury St Edmunds town centre can be tackled.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has met with Mark Cordell, from the BID, West Suffolk Council and police over antisocial behaviour in the town centre Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has met with Mark Cordell, from the BID, West Suffolk Council and police over antisocial behaviour in the town centre Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the town's Business Improvement District (BID), has reassured concerned firms and residents following another meeting on the issues of street drinking and rough sleeping in the picturesque market town.

It comes after one business, Furniture Market in Brentgovel Street, announced its closure due to the problems and it was revealed some street drinkers had camped on the roof of Moyse's Hall Museum.

Mr Cordell, of Ourburystedmunds, met again with Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, senior members of the police and West Suffolk Council to discuss what steps are being taken to tackle the issues, which are "detrimentally affecting businesses, visitors to the towns and the individuals concerned themselves".

Mr Cordell said: "I am very aware of how concerned BID businesses are about this situation and bringing all parties together has been beneficial and I am confident that with the support of other organisations and the wider criminal justice system, this situation, in Bury town centre, will improve"

Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell says he is "confident" the problems will ease if agencies work together Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS Bury BID chief executive Mark Cordell says he is "confident" the problems will ease if agencies work together Picture: OUR BURY ST EDMUNDS

He said both the council and the police are intending to take further actions to target the problems.

He added: "This was the second such meeting and further meetings are envisaged as we are all on the same page regarding providing support and assistance wherever possible to the individuals concerned but at the same time dealing with their antisocial behaviour, as appropriate."

Ms Churchill said street drinking and rough sleeping in the town centre "continues to be a concern for both residents and businesses".

"The role of law enforcement is important, as is the outreach work undertaken by the council and charities, to resolve the situation.

"Everyone is in agreement that support and assistance should be provided to what are some of the most vulnerable people in our community. This includes breaking the cycle of addiction and other complex issues."

She added: "By working together, we will ensure that Bury remains a special place to live and work."

Previously, Inspector Matt Paisley, locality inspector for Bury St Edmunds, said: "Everything that can be done on the checklist of how to deal with antisocial behaviour issues has been and is being used and we are still looking at inventive ways of tackling the problem. It needs a long-term solution."