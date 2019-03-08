Council moves to reassure residents over park hotel and restaurant plans

Further details of plans for a hotel and restaurant in Sudbury have been revealed after a council moved to reassure residents over the future of a much-loved park.

Babergh District Council has published a factsheet with more details on its proposals for Belle Vue Park, which will see the derelict former swimming pool and a small part of the space transformed.

The council has pledged to preserve Belle Vue House and the park as a green space and says there will be “no net loss of amenities”.

The potential area for development includes the derelict former swimming pool, land where the vandalised aviaries stood, the existing toilet block, a former boiler house and diesel tank, Belle Vue House car park and a small children’s play area.

Plans for the hotel and restaurant – believed to be a Premier Inn and Beefeater – were shared publicly last year as part of the Sudbury Vision for Prosperity document.

Concerns over the plans were raised last month with a Save Belle Vue Park rally planned for April 6, at the entrance of the park.

The council said detailed development plans are currently being prepared ahead of a planning application later this year.

There will be full consultation and a chance for residents to view the proposals and have their say.

John Ward, Babergh District Council leader, said: “It’s time residents’ minds were put at rest. There will be no net loss of amenities at Belle Vue Park – only gain.

“Belle Vue House and the vast majority of the green areas of the park are unaffected by the scheme, which is mainly on derelict land where the old pool was sited.

“We stand by our previous commitment that any redevelopment of this site must secure the best possible outcome for Sudbury and the district as whole. “This means helping the local economy grow, supporting tourism, providing jobs for local people, and maintaining Belle Vue Park as a green, open space with fit-for-purpose facilities for the whole community.”

The council invested £150,000 on a multi-use games area (MUGA) in the park, which was completed in November last year, and a new skate/BMX park – which is due to open this spring.

Jan Osborne, deputy Leader of Babergh District Council, said: “We’ve been working with the community here in Sudbury for a long time to be sure we understand what is needed, what is used and what residents want in Belle Vue Park.

“Any future development must be for the good of Sudbury regenerating the Park, delivering jobs and supporting tourism as well as retaining green space for use by the whole community.”

Margaret Maybury, Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, said: “Belle Vue Park has been loved and cherished by users over decades.

“Our young people have asked for, positively engaged with councillors to develop new, modern games and sports areas. “We will continue to listen to residents – both old and young – to ensure that Belle Vue Park can be enjoyed for generations to come.”