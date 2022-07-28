Future in doubt for one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays

The Big Night Out, which also involves a fairground, food outlets and bonfire, is usually held in Long Melford to mark Bonfire Night every November. - Credit: Archant

The future of one of Suffolk's largest and longest-running fireworks displays has been called into doubt after the permission for use of the venue was withdrawn.

The Big Night Out, which also involves a fairground, food outlets and bonfire, is usually held in Long Melford to mark Bonfire Night every November.

Leigh Freeman, general manager at the National Trust's Melford Hall, said: "As our tenants, the Hyde Parker family are required to seek permission to hold third-party events within the parkland at Melford Hall. This is done on a case-by-case basis.

"The events in their current form take place in some of the more sensitive areas of the parkland and recent events have had a significant impact on ground conditions and the sensitive archaeological features within the grade II listed park.

"We have therefore made the difficult decision that some large-scale events held in the past, such as the Big Night Out, can no longer continue in their previous format or location."

The local fundraising organisation Project Seven run The Big Night Out as its flagship event every November at Melford Hall Park.

President of Project Seven Andrew Haggar said: "Why has it taken 48 years to discover this? We've always held the Big Night Out at Melford Hall.

"The only thing that's ever been damaged is grass and we've always reseeded it straight after the event."

Mr Haggar added: "Other National Trust properties hold fireworks displays and we always thought that the Big Night Out was the jewel in Melford Hall's crown."

Mr Freeman said that Melford Hall remains open to exploring alternative locations and options to ensure the event can run in its 49th year.

He added: "We are open to working with the Hyde Parker family and the local community and the hope is that we can still find a solution that enables these local events to take place whilst ensuring the parkland is protected."

It is as yet unknown whether other events held at the same location, such as LeeStock Music Festival, will continue to run in a different format.