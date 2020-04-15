Suffolk teen who performed at Latitude and Sundown releases first EP

Gabby Rivers is releasing her debut EP this week called 'Headache'. Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY Jan Roberts

A 17-year-old musician who has already created a name for herself by headlining Latitude and winning Bury Sound is releasing her debut EP as she hopes to follow in the footsteps of Suffolk star Ed Sheeran.

The artwork for Gabby's EP 'Headache' which will be released on Friday. Picture: MAKE NORTH DIGITAL DESIGN The artwork for Gabby's EP 'Headache' which will be released on Friday. Picture: MAKE NORTH DIGITAL DESIGN

On Friday, April 17, Gabby Rivers from Glemsford will be releasing her first ever EP, named Headache, with original music which she hopes will be “uplifting” and “powerful” during these uncertain times.

The EP will contain five songs, all written by Gabby, who describes her music as “indie alternative” with a fuze of soul.

The teen says her EP is “upbeat and fun” and all her music is “relatable” and carries a powerful message.

Gabby started performing at the age of four, and now sings, plays guitar and writes her own original songs, with the ultimate dream of making her musical passion her future career.

Gabby and the band at the Cambridge Junction. Picture: ISSY INGHAM PHOTOGRAPHY Gabby and the band at the Cambridge Junction. Picture: ISSY INGHAM PHOTOGRAPHY

Gabby says Ed Sheeran was “the reason she picked up the guitar” and hopes to be as successful as the Framlingham star one day.

Throughout her teenage years Gabby has been playing at open mic nights and competing in the local music scene, with a number of impressive achievements to her name.

In 2016 she won the LeeStock Battle of the Bands, earning the prize of opening the popular festival and landing a solo spot alongside the likes of Tinchy Stryder the following summer.

For the past two years she has headlined the Inbetweeners stage at Latitude Festival and even performed on the VIP stage at Sundown for all the artists backstage.

Gabby Rivers back in 2017 before her performance at Leestock Festival. Picture: GREGG BROWN Gabby Rivers back in 2017 before her performance at Leestock Festival. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Now a student at Access To Music in Norwich – where Ed Sheeran also studied before becoming a global star – Gabby’s main influences include Florence + The Machine, Billy Eilish, Amy Winehouse and Two Door Cinema Club.

Speaking of her EP, Gabby explained: “I am so excited for it to come out, but I just can’t imagine it actually happening.

“I’ve waited so long for this to happen it doesn’t even seem real.”

Gabby had originally planned an EP launch party with a performance from local band Salvadore who supported Ed Sheeran on his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park – but due to the current climate she is hosting an Instagram live video performance from her home.

To tune into her performance on Friday night follow Gabby on Instagram @gabbyriversmusic at 8.30pm.