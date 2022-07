Gabrielle Jablonskate has been reported as missing in Haverhill - Credit: Supplied by Haverhill Police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has been reported as missing.

Gabrielle Jablonskate has been reported as missing in Haverhill.

Gabrielle Jablonskate has been reported as missing in Haverhill - Credit: Supplied by Haverhill Police

Officers have asked for the public's help to locate her.

Anyone who sees Gabrielle should contact the police immediately.