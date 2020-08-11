E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firefighters battling house blaze

PUBLISHED: 14:08 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 11 August 2020

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a house in Stowmarket (FILE PHOTO) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze inside a house in Stowmarket, which is said to be “well alight”.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house in Gainsborough Road shortly after 1.20pm.

Three engines, from Stowmarket, Needham Market and Princes Street, are at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said the house was “well alight”, but was unable to provide any further details.

