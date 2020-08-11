Breaking
Firefighters battling house blaze
PUBLISHED: 14:08 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 11 August 2020
Archant
Firefighters are currently battling a blaze inside a house in Stowmarket, which is said to be “well alight”.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house in Gainsborough Road shortly after 1.20pm.
Three engines, from Stowmarket, Needham Market and Princes Street, are at the scene.
A fire service spokesman said the house was “well alight”, but was unable to provide any further details.
More follows
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.