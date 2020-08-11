Breaking

Firefighters battling house blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a house in Stowmarket (FILE PHOTO) Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze inside a house in Stowmarket, which is said to be “well alight”.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house in Gainsborough Road shortly after 1.20pm.

Three engines, from Stowmarket, Needham Market and Princes Street, are at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said the house was “well alight”, but was unable to provide any further details.

More follows