Woman left with head injuries following crash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 May 2019

Gainsborough Street in Sudbury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses of a road traffic collision in Sudbury which left a pensioner with head injuries.

The incident took place on Sunday, May 5 at about 11.45am in Gainsborough Street.

A white Range Rover was in collision with a female pedestrian crossing the road. She is aged in her 80s and is local to Sudbury.

She sustained head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed this or possesses dash cam footage of the incident should contact the police, quoting CAD146 of May 5 2019, at Roads Policing at Martlesham Heath on 101.

