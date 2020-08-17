E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New fish and chip shop could open in town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:14 17 August 2020

Plans for a new fish and chip shop on Gainsborough Street in Sudbury have been submitted in place of the former vape shop Easy to Smoke. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A new fish and chip shop could be opened in the heart of Sudbury.

The premises in Gainsborough Street have sat empty for over a year, after the vape shop Easy to Smoke closed down in July 2019 due to the owner’s retirement.

Now, plans have been submitted for a change of premise licence to enable the sale of fried and grilled food to takeaway amid the demand for hot food throughout the coronavirus crisis.

No major alterations are proposed and access arrangements will remain as they are, with a customer entrance at the front and access to the rear for the delivery of supplies.

The applicant has invested heavily in the process of changing the licence use, with no demolition or building works needed to enable a new fish and chip shop to start trading.

Prior to being a vape shop, the site was used as a sandwich shop and bakery for eight years until 2017. Before that, it was home to Reggiano’s cafe from 2001.

The application complies with both the Greater Sudbury Market Area Action Plan and the emerging joint Babergh and Mid Suffolk Local Plan in that it “provides an appropriate town centre use which enhances the street scene, making full use of the building and providing employment within the town centre.”

Dawn Easter, economic development officer for Babergh Mid Suffolk District Council, said she had “no objection” to the proposed plans - adding that “the change of use will help to support the vitality of Sudbury Town centre by providing a new hot food takeaway outlet and attracting footfall into the area”.

The economic development response submitted stated that the Covid-19 pandemic “has imposed unprecedented pressure on town centres due to the necessity to keep the population safe and this has created easy access of such hot food takeaway offering fish and chips and grilled food.

“It is essential that town centres adapt to the current situation and provide a wider offer with this essential food commodity take away.”

