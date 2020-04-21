Gallery
Abandoned Aldeburgh under lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 April 2020
Katy Sandalls
The sea front at Aldeburgh remains quiet Picture: TIM DAY
Aldeburgh is usually one of Suffolk’s most bustling seaside towns at this time of year, but lockdown has put paid to that.
Snooks the dog welcomes spring dressed up as a bee Picture: TIM DAY
Tim Day took these pictures while going for a lockdown walk around the town.
His images show empty high streets and quiet beaches at what should have been the beginning of the season.
A beautiful but quiet day in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY The empty steps at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY Those who remain in the town are reminded to socially distance themselves Picture: TIM DAY The empty shores at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY Empty car parks in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY Few people are taking the steps in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY The wide open beach at Aldeburgh is largely free of people Picture: TIM DAY Empty benches should have seated customers Picture: TIM DAY Aldeburgh starting to spring into life Picture: TIM DAY It's been quiet on Aldeburgh's beaches Picture: TIM DAY The empty boat pond near the sea front Picture: TIM DAY A quiet Aldeburgh in the spring sunshine Picture: TIM DAY
