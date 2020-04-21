Gallery

Abandoned Aldeburgh under lockdown

The sea front at Aldeburgh remains quiet Picture: TIM DAY Archant

Aldeburgh is usually one of Suffolk’s most bustling seaside towns at this time of year, but lockdown has put paid to that.

Snooks the dog welcomes spring dressed up as a bee Picture: TIM DAY Snooks the dog welcomes spring dressed up as a bee Picture: TIM DAY

Tim Day took these pictures while going for a lockdown walk around the town.

His images show empty high streets and quiet beaches at what should have been the beginning of the season.

A beautiful but quiet day in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY A beautiful but quiet day in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

The empty steps at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY The empty steps at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

Those who remain in the town are reminded to socially distance themselves Picture: TIM DAY Those who remain in the town are reminded to socially distance themselves Picture: TIM DAY

The empty shores at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY The empty shores at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

Empty car parks in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY Empty car parks in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

Few people are taking the steps in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY Few people are taking the steps in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

The wide open beach at Aldeburgh is largely free of people Picture: TIM DAY The wide open beach at Aldeburgh is largely free of people Picture: TIM DAY

Empty benches should have seated customers Picture: TIM DAY Empty benches should have seated customers Picture: TIM DAY

Aldeburgh starting to spring into life Picture: TIM DAY Aldeburgh starting to spring into life Picture: TIM DAY

It's been quiet on Aldeburgh's beaches Picture: TIM DAY It's been quiet on Aldeburgh's beaches Picture: TIM DAY

The empty boat pond near the sea front Picture: TIM DAY The empty boat pond near the sea front Picture: TIM DAY

A quiet Aldeburgh in the spring sunshine Picture: TIM DAY A quiet Aldeburgh in the spring sunshine Picture: TIM DAY

