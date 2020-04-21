E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Abandoned Aldeburgh under lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 April 2020

The sea front at Aldeburgh remains quiet Picture: TIM DAY

The sea front at Aldeburgh remains quiet Picture: TIM DAY

Archant

Aldeburgh is usually one of Suffolk’s most bustling seaside towns at this time of year, but lockdown has put paid to that.

Snooks the dog welcomes spring dressed up as a bee Picture: TIM DAYSnooks the dog welcomes spring dressed up as a bee Picture: TIM DAY

Tim Day took these pictures while going for a lockdown walk around the town.

His images show empty high streets and quiet beaches at what should have been the beginning of the season.

A beautiful but quiet day in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAYA beautiful but quiet day in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

The empty steps at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAYThe empty steps at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

Those who remain in the town are reminded to socially distance themselves Picture: TIM DAYThose who remain in the town are reminded to socially distance themselves Picture: TIM DAY

The empty shores at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAYThe empty shores at Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

Empty car parks in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAYEmpty car parks in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

Few people are taking the steps in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAYFew people are taking the steps in Aldeburgh Picture: TIM DAY

The wide open beach at Aldeburgh is largely free of people Picture: TIM DAYThe wide open beach at Aldeburgh is largely free of people Picture: TIM DAY

Empty benches should have seated customers Picture: TIM DAYEmpty benches should have seated customers Picture: TIM DAY

Aldeburgh starting to spring into life Picture: TIM DAYAldeburgh starting to spring into life Picture: TIM DAY

It's been quiet on Aldeburgh's beaches Picture: TIM DAYIt's been quiet on Aldeburgh's beaches Picture: TIM DAY

The empty boat pond near the sea front Picture: TIM DAYThe empty boat pond near the sea front Picture: TIM DAY

A quiet Aldeburgh in the spring sunshine Picture: TIM DAYA quiet Aldeburgh in the spring sunshine Picture: TIM DAY

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran makes donation to support Suffolk hometown during coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road closed as two police cars well alight outside police station

Firefighters pictured battling the fire at the police station in Harwich. Picture: HELEN DENYER

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Neighbourhood Plan deadline extended ‘due to coronavirus crisis’

Reydon village sign. Picture: MICK HOWES

Coronavirus heroes include a wedding dress maker now producing NHS scrubs

CMG Technologies directors Rachel Garrett and Phil Marsh Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Starlink space display to fly over Suffolk for the next few days

The Starlink is a trail of satellites, which goes by the name of SpaceX. Picture: JOHN FITCH
Drive 24