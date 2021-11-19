Festive season starts in Bury St Edmunds after Christmas lights switched on

Gallery

The Christmas lights are on in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Christmas season is well and truly underway in Bury St Edmunds after the town's festive lights were switched on.

Cerys and Logan in the lights in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

While no traditional event was held this year due to Covid, families still gathered in the town centre to see the lights illuminated for the first time.

Shops in the town have joined in the festive spirit - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There were a number of food and drink stalls set up at the annual Christmas charity market, with street entertainment, including stilt walkers, a magician, Victorian carol singers and the Salvation Army band, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Oliver, Grace and Henry having fun in the town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A decision was made earlier this month to not arrange a social gathering for the lights switch on, with organisers keen to stress the importance of social distancing.

Street performers wowed the crowd in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said previously: "We know how disappointing it was not to have a Christmas Lights Event at all last year so I hope this will encourage people to come back into town, meet up with friends or family and share some Christmas cheer."

The Olde Sweet shop father and daughters Heidi, Bill and Cherry - Credit: Charlotte Bond



