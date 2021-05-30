News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Richard Curtis tells of love of Suffolk at special film screening

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:12 PM May 30, 2021   
Richard Curtis at the outdoor screening of his film Yesterday in Southwold

Top film writer Richard Curtis delighted fans with a Q&A session at an outdoor screening of his film Yesterday in Southwold.

Curtis, who has a home on the Suffolk coast, gave a talk about the film and his love of Suffolk before the special screening.

Richard Curtis with Hannah Wright, Southwold's town development manager, at the screening of Yesterday

Film-goers enjoyed picnics on Southwold Common while they listened to Curtis before watching the hit romantic comedy.

Alan and Rob Kay with Louis Iliffe at the outdoor screening of Yesterday in Southwold

Filmed around the local area, it stars Himesh Patel as the only man who remembers The Beatles, alongside Lily James and Suffolk's own superstar Ed Sheeran. 

Victoria Watson, Simon and Caroline Osmer with Tilly and Ginny the dogs at the outdoor screening Yesterday in Southwold

Hannah Wright, Southwold's town development manager, said: "It was a brilliant evening. It was a bit cold, but everyone wrapped up well and had a great time.

Peter and Julie Allan with Emma Unwin at the outdoor screening of Yesterday in Southwold

"Richard Curtis was great. He was very appreciative of people from the local area who were involved in making the film, and he talked about his love of Suffolk."

Sally and Adrain Smith with Claire and Peter Hart at the outdoor screening of Yesterday in Southwold

She said Curtis had also talked about his love of The Beatles and paid tribute to Ed Sheeran.

A group enjoying the atmosphere at the outdoor screening of Yesterday in Southwold

"He said Ed Sheeran is typical of Suffolk, humble and very honest, and a very kind and generous person." 

Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freud are supporting the cinema, by generously donating many of Curtis' films to be shown.

Matthew Harper enjoying a burger before the outdoor screening of Yesterday in Southwold

Bridget Jones's Diary and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again are among the other films featuring in the open-air cinema season this summer, which will continue through to September.

The outdoor cinema has been organised by My Southwold Business Partnership and is being supported by the town council.

Richard Curtis attended an outdoor screening of his film Yesterday in Southwold for a Q and A session

All proceeds from the events will be donated to Comic Relief or reinvested back into the town to benefit coastal residents, visitors and businesses.

The setting for the outdoor screening of Yesterday in Southwold

