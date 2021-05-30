Gallery

Published: 1:12 PM May 30, 2021

Top film writer Richard Curtis delighted fans with a Q&A session at an outdoor screening of his film Yesterday in Southwold.

Curtis, who has a home on the Suffolk coast, gave a talk about the film and his love of Suffolk before the special screening.

Film-goers enjoyed picnics on Southwold Common while they listened to Curtis before watching the hit romantic comedy.

Filmed around the local area, it stars Himesh Patel as the only man who remembers The Beatles, alongside Lily James and Suffolk's own superstar Ed Sheeran.

Hannah Wright, Southwold's town development manager, said: "It was a brilliant evening. It was a bit cold, but everyone wrapped up well and had a great time.

"Richard Curtis was great. He was very appreciative of people from the local area who were involved in making the film, and he talked about his love of Suffolk."

She said Curtis had also talked about his love of The Beatles and paid tribute to Ed Sheeran.

"He said Ed Sheeran is typical of Suffolk, humble and very honest, and a very kind and generous person."

Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freud are supporting the cinema, by generously donating many of Curtis' films to be shown.

Bridget Jones's Diary and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again are among the other films featuring in the open-air cinema season this summer, which will continue through to September.

The outdoor cinema has been organised by My Southwold Business Partnership and is being supported by the town council.

All proceeds from the events will be donated to Comic Relief or reinvested back into the town to benefit coastal residents, visitors and businesses.

