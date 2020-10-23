E-edition Read the EADT online edition
High-flying excitement - Are you in our Clacton Airshow photos in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 October 2020

The Red Arrows at Clacton Airshow in 2003 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

The Red Arrows at Clacton Airshow in 2003 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

What are your memories of Clacton Airshow over the years?

Visitors to the Clacton air show watch the skies in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTVisitors to the Clacton air show watch the skies in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

The hugely popular annual event regularly draws up to 250,000 people to the Essex resort over its two days.

The Red Arrows at Clacton Airshow in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANTThe Red Arrows at Clacton Airshow in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

If you were one of the thousands who went along between 2002 and 2005, you might just spot yourself in our photos of those watching from the beach.

Members of the public look to the skies during the Clacton Airshow in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTMembers of the public look to the skies during the Clacton Airshow in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Sadly, this year’s spectacular, planned for August, could not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic - but organisers are planning to bring it back in 2021, marking 29 years of flying.

The St. Ivel Utterly Butterly wing walkers in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANTThe St. Ivel Utterly Butterly wing walkers in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Our gallery from past shows includes photos of the Red Arrows, who have performed at Clacton many times, as well as daring wing walkers and entertainers performing for the crowds.

Clacton Airshow spectators on the beach in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANTClacton Airshow spectators on the beach in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

To share your memories of Clacton Airshow, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Watching the displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANTWatching the displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Funk Foundation entertain the crowds during the break in air displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKSFunk Foundation entertain the crowds during the break in air displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

