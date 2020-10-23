Gallery

High-flying excitement - Are you in our Clacton Airshow photos in Days Gone By?

The Red Arrows at Clacton Airshow in 2003 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

What are your memories of Clacton Airshow over the years?

Visitors to the Clacton air show watch the skies in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Visitors to the Clacton air show watch the skies in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

The hugely popular annual event regularly draws up to 250,000 people to the Essex resort over its two days.

The Red Arrows at Clacton Airshow in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT The Red Arrows at Clacton Airshow in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

If you were one of the thousands who went along between 2002 and 2005, you might just spot yourself in our photos of those watching from the beach.

Members of the public look to the skies during the Clacton Airshow in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Members of the public look to the skies during the Clacton Airshow in 2004 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Sadly, this year’s spectacular, planned for August, could not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic - but organisers are planning to bring it back in 2021, marking 29 years of flying.

The St. Ivel Utterly Butterly wing walkers in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT The St. Ivel Utterly Butterly wing walkers in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Our gallery from past shows includes photos of the Red Arrows, who have performed at Clacton many times, as well as daring wing walkers and entertainers performing for the crowds.

Clacton Airshow spectators on the beach in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT Clacton Airshow spectators on the beach in 2005 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

Watching the displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Watching the displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Funk Foundation entertain the crowds during the break in air displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Funk Foundation entertain the crowds during the break in air displays in 2002 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS