High-flying excitement - Are you in our Clacton Airshow photos in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 October 2020
What are your memories of Clacton Airshow over the years?
The hugely popular annual event regularly draws up to 250,000 people to the Essex resort over its two days.
If you were one of the thousands who went along between 2002 and 2005, you might just spot yourself in our photos of those watching from the beach.
Sadly, this year’s spectacular, planned for August, could not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic - but organisers are planning to bring it back in 2021, marking 29 years of flying.
Our gallery from past shows includes photos of the Red Arrows, who have performed at Clacton many times, as well as daring wing walkers and entertainers performing for the crowds.
