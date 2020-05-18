Keep your eyes on the skies - More chances to spot the International Space Station
PUBLISHED: 16:16 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 18 May 2020
PEREGRINE BUSH
Missed seeing the International Space Station (ISS) over Suffolk this weekend? You’re not too late, as there will be many more chances to see it this month.
Take a look at these reader photos to get an impression of what you will be looking out for in the night sky.
Peregrine Bush and Mark Power both took photos of it passing over the Ipswich area.
And Philip Procter took photos of the space station over Ipswich over two nights, in slow motion, using the NightCap app.
The station, which has a six-person crew, constantly travels 200 miles above our heads - and can occasionally be seen when its orbit passes overhead.
It looks like a bright star, appearing in the west and travelling south-southeast for a few minutes. If you don’t have binoculars you could also be able to spot it with the naked eye.
Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “People love the station and a good pair of binoculars will show some detail of the space craft.
“Luckily for us, the station is passing over us every night until May 26, and there will be some very bright passes.
“The highest times are when it is best placed, but it can be seen two minutes before the stated time, and people can follow it as it traverses the sky.”
You may also want to watch:
Neil said the best times to see the ISS over the coming nights, when it will be very bright, are:
May 18: 10.07pm, magnitude -3.8; 11.43pm, magnitude -3.9.
May 19: 1.20am, magnitude -3.9; 10.56pm, magnitude -3.8.
May 20: 12.32am, magnitude -3.9; 10.08pm, magnitude -3.8; 11.45pm, magnitude -3.8.
May 21: 10.57pm, magnitude -3.7.
May 22: 12.33am, magnitude -3.5; 10.09pm, magnitude -3.7; 23.46, magnitude-3.9.
May 23: 10.58pm, magnitude -3.9.
May 24: 11.47pm, magnitude -3.3.
May 25: 10.59pm, magnitude -3.6.
May 26: 10.11pm, magnitude -3.8.
