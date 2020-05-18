E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Keep your eyes on the skies - More chances to spot the International Space Station

PUBLISHED: 16:16 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 18 May 2020

Captured over Ipswich, the International Space Station passing overhead Picture: PEREGRINE BUSH

Captured over Ipswich, the International Space Station passing overhead Picture: PEREGRINE BUSH

PEREGRINE BUSH

Missed seeing the International Space Station (ISS) over Suffolk this weekend? You’re not too late, as there will be many more chances to see it this month.

A shot of the International Space Station over Ipswich Picture: PHILIP PROCTERA shot of the International Space Station over Ipswich Picture: PHILIP PROCTER

Take a look at these reader photos to get an impression of what you will be looking out for in the night sky.

A slow-motion shot showing the space station over Ipswich, taken using the NightCap app Picture: PHILIP PROCTERA slow-motion shot showing the space station over Ipswich, taken using the NightCap app Picture: PHILIP PROCTER

Peregrine Bush and Mark Power both took photos of it passing over the Ipswich area.

The International Space Station passing the Plough over Nacton Picture: MARK POWERThe International Space Station passing the Plough over Nacton Picture: MARK POWER

And Philip Procter took photos of the space station over Ipswich over two nights, in slow motion, using the NightCap app.

Light effects in the sky over Ipswich as the International Space Station passes by Picture: PHILIP PROCTERLight effects in the sky over Ipswich as the International Space Station passes by Picture: PHILIP PROCTER

The station, which has a six-person crew, constantly travels 200 miles above our heads - and can occasionally be seen when its orbit passes overhead.

You may be able to see the International Space Station above Suffolk over the coming nights. Picture: NASAYou may be able to see the International Space Station above Suffolk over the coming nights. Picture: NASA

It looks like a bright star, appearing in the west and travelling south-southeast for a few minutes. If you don’t have binoculars you could also be able to spot it with the naked eye.

Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman said: “People love the station and a good pair of binoculars will show some detail of the space craft.

“Luckily for us, the station is passing over us every night until May 26, and there will be some very bright passes.

“The highest times are when it is best placed, but it can be seen two minutes before the stated time, and people can follow it as it traverses the sky.”

You may also want to watch:

Neil said the best times to see the ISS over the coming nights, when it will be very bright, are:

May 18: 10.07pm, magnitude -3.8; 11.43pm, magnitude -3.9.

May 19: 1.20am, magnitude -3.9; 10.56pm, magnitude -3.8.

May 20: 12.32am, magnitude -3.9; 10.08pm, magnitude -3.8; 11.45pm, magnitude -3.8.

May 21: 10.57pm, magnitude -3.7.

May 22: 12.33am, magnitude -3.5; 10.09pm, magnitude -3.7; 23.46, magnitude-3.9.

May 23: 10.58pm, magnitude -3.9.

May 24: 11.47pm, magnitude -3.3.

May 25: 10.59pm, magnitude -3.6.

May 26: 10.11pm, magnitude -3.8.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters tackle blaze in bungalow loft

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Keep your eyes on the skies - More chances to spot the International Space Station

Captured over Ipswich, the International Space Station passing overhead Picture: PEREGRINE BUSH

Four charged with Lowestoft burglary where man was punched in face

Four people have been charged following a burglary which saw £440 stolen from a man punched in his face. Photo: Google Maps

Town rivals part company with boss because of coronavirus pandemic

Burton Albion have parted company with boss Nigel Clough. Picture: PA
Drive 24