Christmas comes early - have you already put up decorations in lockdown?

Christmas trees put up by readers Claire Rowe, Tuesday Butcher and Carlie Fisher Claire Rowe, Tuesday Butcher and Carlie Fisher

Are you putting up your Christmas trees and decorations already, to help light up lockdown?

Hayley Brooks has made the whole room look festive in November Picture: HAYLEY BROOKS Hayley Brooks has made the whole room look festive in November Picture: HAYLEY BROOKS

It might not even be the middle of November yet, but many families in Suffolk have already put up the trees and fairy lights, to bring some much-needed early festive cheer.

A Christmas wreath for 2020, crafted by Lauren McTiernan Picture: LAUREN MCTIERNAN A Christmas wreath for 2020, crafted by Lauren McTiernan Picture: LAUREN MCTIERNAN

Readers have been commenting on Facebook about their reasons for starting the Christmas season early in 2020.

A Christmas tree put up in lockdown by reader Carlie Fisher Picture: CARLIE FISHER A Christmas tree put up in lockdown by reader Carlie Fisher Picture: CARLIE FISHER

Kerrie Rosser said: “My tree is up and my two youngest have put theirs up in their bedrooms. I love Christmas and, after the horrid year we’ve had, I wanted mine up early. At the end of the day, do what makes you happy.”

Lauren McTiernan's Christmas tree to light up lockdown Picture: LAUREN MCTIERNAN Lauren McTiernan's Christmas tree to light up lockdown Picture: LAUREN MCTIERNAN

Carlie Fisher has put up her Christmas tree, and said on Facebook: “Earliest ever, but after a rubbish year needed some cheer.”

Claire Rowe has decorated this tree in lockdown Picture: CLAIRE ROWE Claire Rowe has decorated this tree in lockdown Picture: CLAIRE ROWE

As well as putting up her tree, Hayley Brooks has also decorated her home with lights, elves and even stockings hanging from the mantelpiece. She said: “Nothing wrong with putting decorations up already.

Tuesday Butcher's brightly-decorated Christmas tree has been up for a week Picture: TUESDAY BUTCHER Tuesday Butcher's brightly-decorated Christmas tree has been up for a week Picture: TUESDAY BUTCHER

“I have two young children who have had a horrible year, just like everybody, and if putting my tree up early is going to put a smile on their faces and something to look forward to, then why not?”

A Christmas tree decorated by Sherry Brooks Picture: SHERRY BROOKS A Christmas tree decorated by Sherry Brooks Picture: SHERRY BROOKS

Lauren McTiernan has made a festive wreath and put up her tree, and said: “Massively feeling Christmassy already!”

Sarah Snelling put a Christmas tree in her window Picture: SARAH SNELLING Sarah Snelling put a Christmas tree in her window Picture: SARAH SNELLING

And Tuesday Butcher said: “Been up a week, best time of the year.”

Kerrie Rosser got in the festive mood by putting up her Christmas tree. Picture: KERRIE ROSSER Kerrie Rosser got in the festive mood by putting up her Christmas tree. Picture: KERRIE ROSSER

Meanwhile, Kirsty Osborne said: “Not finished the tree yet, but I would much rather look at this than four empty walls for four weeks.”

However, not everybody is in the mood for early festivities. Victoria Cox said: “Nothing wrong with lighting a few candles or having some fairy lights if you want your home to feel cosy, but at least save the decorations until we’re in Advent.”

Emma Djan said: “I always put my tree up on the first Sunday in December, and it’s staying that way. If others have theirs up already, it’s their choice.”

Mandi Carleton commented: “Someone up my street has got their outside display up, ready to go. Too early for me - any time after December 1 is early enough.”

And Mark Flewitt said: “Mine is up. Up in the loft, where it should be until December.”