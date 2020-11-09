Christmas comes early - have you already put up decorations in lockdown?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:54 09 November 2020
Claire Rowe, Tuesday Butcher and Carlie Fisher
Are you putting up your Christmas trees and decorations already, to help light up lockdown?
It might not even be the middle of November yet, but many families in Suffolk have already put up the trees and fairy lights, to bring some much-needed early festive cheer.
Readers have been commenting on Facebook about their reasons for starting the Christmas season early in 2020.
Kerrie Rosser said: “My tree is up and my two youngest have put theirs up in their bedrooms. I love Christmas and, after the horrid year we’ve had, I wanted mine up early. At the end of the day, do what makes you happy.”
Carlie Fisher has put up her Christmas tree, and said on Facebook: “Earliest ever, but after a rubbish year needed some cheer.”
MORE: Ipswich Cornhill tree will bring splash of colour to lockdown
As well as putting up her tree, Hayley Brooks has also decorated her home with lights, elves and even stockings hanging from the mantelpiece. She said: “Nothing wrong with putting decorations up already.
“I have two young children who have had a horrible year, just like everybody, and if putting my tree up early is going to put a smile on their faces and something to look forward to, then why not?”
Lauren McTiernan has made a festive wreath and put up her tree, and said: “Massively feeling Christmassy already!”
And Tuesday Butcher said: “Been up a week, best time of the year.”
Meanwhile, Kirsty Osborne said: “Not finished the tree yet, but I would much rather look at this than four empty walls for four weeks.”
MORE: Make a pledge to stay connected this Christmas
However, not everybody is in the mood for early festivities. Victoria Cox said: “Nothing wrong with lighting a few candles or having some fairy lights if you want your home to feel cosy, but at least save the decorations until we’re in Advent.”
You may also want to watch:
Emma Djan said: “I always put my tree up on the first Sunday in December, and it’s staying that way. If others have theirs up already, it’s their choice.”
Mandi Carleton commented: “Someone up my street has got their outside display up, ready to go. Too early for me - any time after December 1 is early enough.”
And Mark Flewitt said: “Mine is up. Up in the loft, where it should be until December.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.