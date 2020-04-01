E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Gallery: Your amazing photos of rainbows over Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 11:28 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 01 April 2020

A beautiful double rainbow over Hemingstone Picture: SHARON GODDARD

Sharon Goddard

Your stunning rainbow photos have been pouring in. Is your picture included in our gallery?

A double rainbow over Whatfield Picture: KEVIN CLARKEA double rainbow over Whatfield Picture: KEVIN CLARKE

When beautiful rainbows briefly broke through the clouds following rain over Suffolk and Essex on Monday evening, many readers across the area took pictures.

A rainbow over Chantry Picture: RACHEL COOKEA rainbow over Chantry Picture: RACHEL COOKE

With so many of us currently staying at home because of the lockdown, a large number of photos were taken over people’s own gardens or very close to home.

A rainbow over Ipswich Picture: LISA GLEEDA rainbow over Ipswich Picture: LISA GLEED

Unusually, some of the photos show a striking double rainbow, including Sharon Goddard’s photo taken in Hemingstone, and Kevin Clarke’s photo taken over his back garden in Whatfield.

A rainbow over Ipswich on Monday night Picture: CHLOE FIDDYA rainbow over Ipswich on Monday night Picture: CHLOE FIDDY

MORE - Watch Rainbow Trail spread across Ipswich

Rainbows are regarded as symbols of hope and are currently very much in the public mind.

A rainbow shining through the clouds over Barham Picture: IAN MCDERMOTTA rainbow shining through the clouds over Barham Picture: IAN MCDERMOTT

A Rainbow trail has appeared in windows around Suffolk and across the country, as families spread inspiring messages of love and support.

This photo shows the skies over Bramford Picture: SAMANTHA PEMBERTONThis photo shows the skies over Bramford Picture: SAMANTHA PEMBERTON

Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley set up the Rainbow Trail Facebook group, which now has more than 159,000 members around the world.

A double rainbow over Barham. Picture: LYNNE ILLMANA double rainbow over Barham. Picture: LYNNE ILLMAN

An unusual view of a rainbow over Stowmarket Picture: BEVERLEY DRIVERAn unusual view of a rainbow over Stowmarket Picture: BEVERLEY DRIVER

A rainbow over the A12 at Kelvedon Picture: GARY JARVISA rainbow over the A12 at Kelvedon Picture: GARY JARVIS

