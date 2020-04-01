Gallery: Your amazing photos of rainbows over Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 11:28 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 01 April 2020
Sharon Goddard
Your stunning rainbow photos have been pouring in. Is your picture included in our gallery?
When beautiful rainbows briefly broke through the clouds following rain over Suffolk and Essex on Monday evening, many readers across the area took pictures.
With so many of us currently staying at home because of the lockdown, a large number of photos were taken over people’s own gardens or very close to home.
Unusually, some of the photos show a striking double rainbow, including Sharon Goddard’s photo taken in Hemingstone, and Kevin Clarke’s photo taken over his back garden in Whatfield.
Rainbows are regarded as symbols of hope and are currently very much in the public mind.
A Rainbow trail has appeared in windows around Suffolk and across the country, as families spread inspiring messages of love and support.
Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley set up the Rainbow Trail Facebook group, which now has more than 159,000 members around the world.