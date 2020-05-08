Your stunning pictures and videos of the iconic Red Arrows over Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 11:12 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 08 May 2020
CHRIS BLAKE
If you missed the Red Arrows flying over Suffolk this morning to celebrate VE Day, then check out this gallery of stunning reader photos from across the county.
The iconic Red Arrows, formerly known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, were captured across parts of Suffolk at around 10am this morning as the flypast headed towards the capital.
The spectacular aircraft squadron flew over the country, including Buckingham Palace, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Europe Day, when Nazi Germany officially surrendered in World War Two.
The nine Red Arrows were spotted by keen sky gazers all over the county – with the west of Ipswich catching a glimpse of the iconic flypast, as well as Raydon, Langham, Stanway, Boxted, Cretingham and Stoke by Nayland to name just a few.
The Red Arrows took off from their base at 9.37am, flying over Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex before heading to London for the flypast.
People across Suffolk have been welcoming the Red Arrows flypast, saying the iconic sight was “amazing to see”.
Gill Blake said: “Saw them in the distance from Chantry looking towards Capel St Mary. They put the coloured trail on.”
While Teresa Hart added: “Brilliant, perfect, flew right over us.”
The Red Arrow flypast is one of a number of ways the country is marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Find out what is happening in Suffolk and north Essex today to see how people are continuing to celebrate in lockdown.
