E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Your stunning pictures and videos of the iconic Red Arrows over Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:12 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 08 May 2020

Chris Blake captured a stunning photo of the Red Arrows over Stanway this morning. Picture: CHRIS BLAKE

Chris Blake captured a stunning photo of the Red Arrows over Stanway this morning. Picture: CHRIS BLAKE

CHRIS BLAKE

If you missed the Red Arrows flying over Suffolk this morning to celebrate VE Day, then check out this gallery of stunning reader photos from across the county.

The Red Arrows over Langham this morning. Picture: ROXANE DONNELLYThe Red Arrows over Langham this morning. Picture: ROXANE DONNELLY

The iconic Red Arrows, formerly known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, were captured across parts of Suffolk at around 10am this morning as the flypast headed towards the capital.

The spectacular aircraft squadron flew over the country, including Buckingham Palace, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Europe Day, when Nazi Germany officially surrendered in World War Two.

Jay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKINGJay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKING

The nine Red Arrows were spotted by keen sky gazers all over the county – with the west of Ipswich catching a glimpse of the iconic flypast, as well as Raydon, Langham, Stanway, Boxted, Cretingham and Stoke by Nayland to name just a few.

The Red Arrows took off from their base at 9.37am, flying over Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex before heading to London for the flypast.

Chris Askew took this photo of the Red Arrows over Wilby, in Suffolk. Picture: CHRIS ASKEWChris Askew took this photo of the Red Arrows over Wilby, in Suffolk. Picture: CHRIS ASKEW

People across Suffolk have been welcoming the Red Arrows flypast, saying the iconic sight was “amazing to see”.

Gill Blake said: “Saw them in the distance from Chantry looking towards Capel St Mary. They put the coloured trail on.”

Amy Woollard captured the Red Arrows over Ipswich. Picture: AMY WOOLLARDAmy Woollard captured the Red Arrows over Ipswich. Picture: AMY WOOLLARD

While Teresa Hart added: “Brilliant, perfect, flew right over us.”

The Red Arrow flypast is one of a number of ways the country is marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Jay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKINGJay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKING

Find out what is happening in Suffolk and north Essex today to see how people are continuing to celebrate in lockdown.

A stunning photo of the iconic Red Arrows over Sky Hall Hill in Boxted. Picture: TOBY NICKELL-LEANA stunning photo of the iconic Red Arrows over Sky Hall Hill in Boxted. Picture: TOBY NICKELL-LEAN

The Red Arrows passing over the village of Cretingham this morning. Picture: FRANCESThe Red Arrows passing over the village of Cretingham this morning. Picture: FRANCES

The Red Arrows captured from the top of the hill at Stoke by Nayland. Picture: PETER FRENCHThe Red Arrows captured from the top of the hill at Stoke by Nayland. Picture: PETER FRENCH

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Your stunning pictures and videos of the iconic Red Arrows over Suffolk

Chris Blake captured a stunning photo of the Red Arrows over Stanway this morning. Picture: CHRIS BLAKE

WATCH: ‘Every little thing is gonna be alright’ - school’s heartwarming message to students

Stonham Aspal CEVA Primary School staff have shared the video Picture: STONHAM ASPAL CEVA PRIMARY SCHOOL

MPs urged to join policy debate on ‘biggest reform of British agriculture since 1945’

Farmers have urged MPs to join the debate at a crucial stage in the development of the government's new Agriculture Bill. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk students turn the clock back to celebrate VE Day anniversary

Hanna Picken is running a social distancing disco at home. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

‘Never thought he’d survive’: 80-year-old with history of chest infections beats coronavirus

Barry Nixon is described by relatives as a 'massive fighter'. Picture: AMANDA SADLER
Drive 24