Gallery

Your stunning pictures and videos of the iconic Red Arrows over Suffolk

Chris Blake captured a stunning photo of the Red Arrows over Stanway this morning. Picture: CHRIS BLAKE CHRIS BLAKE

If you missed the Red Arrows flying over Suffolk this morning to celebrate VE Day, then check out this gallery of stunning reader photos from across the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Red Arrows over Langham this morning. Picture: ROXANE DONNELLY The Red Arrows over Langham this morning. Picture: ROXANE DONNELLY

The iconic Red Arrows, formerly known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, were captured across parts of Suffolk at around 10am this morning as the flypast headed towards the capital.

The spectacular aircraft squadron flew over the country, including Buckingham Palace, to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Europe Day, when Nazi Germany officially surrendered in World War Two.

Jay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKING Jay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKING

The nine Red Arrows were spotted by keen sky gazers all over the county – with the west of Ipswich catching a glimpse of the iconic flypast, as well as Raydon, Langham, Stanway, Boxted, Cretingham and Stoke by Nayland to name just a few.

The Red Arrows took off from their base at 9.37am, flying over Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex before heading to London for the flypast.

Chris Askew took this photo of the Red Arrows over Wilby, in Suffolk. Picture: CHRIS ASKEW Chris Askew took this photo of the Red Arrows over Wilby, in Suffolk. Picture: CHRIS ASKEW

People across Suffolk have been welcoming the Red Arrows flypast, saying the iconic sight was “amazing to see”.

Gill Blake said: “Saw them in the distance from Chantry looking towards Capel St Mary. They put the coloured trail on.”

Amy Woollard captured the Red Arrows over Ipswich. Picture: AMY WOOLLARD Amy Woollard captured the Red Arrows over Ipswich. Picture: AMY WOOLLARD

While Teresa Hart added: “Brilliant, perfect, flew right over us.”

The Red Arrow flypast is one of a number of ways the country is marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Jay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKING Jay Bocking and his daughter Orla, aged three, saw the Red Arrows while waiting outside the Whitehouse Asda. Picture: JAY BOCKING

Find out what is happening in Suffolk and north Essex today to see how people are continuing to celebrate in lockdown.

A stunning photo of the iconic Red Arrows over Sky Hall Hill in Boxted. Picture: TOBY NICKELL-LEAN A stunning photo of the iconic Red Arrows over Sky Hall Hill in Boxted. Picture: TOBY NICKELL-LEAN

The Red Arrows passing over the village of Cretingham this morning. Picture: FRANCES The Red Arrows passing over the village of Cretingham this morning. Picture: FRANCES

The Red Arrows captured from the top of the hill at Stoke by Nayland. Picture: PETER FRENCH The Red Arrows captured from the top of the hill at Stoke by Nayland. Picture: PETER FRENCH