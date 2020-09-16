Gallery

Celebration - School musicians at Snape Maltings in Days Gone By

Leiston Primary School pupils performing Sleeping Beauty at the Celebration of Schools' Music at Snape Maltings in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Taking the stage at Snape Maltings is something to remember for a lifetime - and many hundreds of youngsters from across Suffolk have done just that.

Members of Hadleigh High School's Swing Band in action at the Celebration of Schools' Music at Snape Maltings in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Members of Hadleigh High School's Swing Band in action at the Celebration of Schools' Music at Snape Maltings in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the annual Celebration event at Snape, one of Suffolk’s most popular musical performance events.

Melton Primary School pupils taking part in the Celebration of Schools Music in 2002 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT Melton Primary School pupils taking part in the Celebration of Schools Music in 2002 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

Originally known as Celebration of Schools Music, the annual event has been held for the last 33 years.

Ixworth Middle School's performance at the Celebration of Schools Music held at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Ixworth Middle School's performance at the Celebration of Schools Music held at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Held in March each year, it regularly features more than 1,400 performers from schools and community music groups across the county.

Students from Thomas Mills High School performing at Snape Maltings Concert Hall in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Students from Thomas Mills High School performing at Snape Maltings Concert Hall in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Our photos show some of the children from schools taking part in previous events at the Maltings, including singers and those playing a range of instruments.

Ixworth Middle School's performance at the Celebration of Schools Music held at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Ixworth Middle School's performance at the Celebration of Schools Music held at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge performing at the Celebration of Schools Music at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT Students from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge performing at the Celebration of Schools Music at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS/ARCHANT

Pupils from Bosmere Primary School in Needham Market at the Celebration of Schools Music at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Pupils from Bosmere Primary School in Needham Market at the Celebration of Schools Music at Snape Maltings in 2005 Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

