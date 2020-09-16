Celebration - School musicians at Snape Maltings in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 September 2020
Taking the stage at Snape Maltings is something to remember for a lifetime - and many hundreds of youngsters from across Suffolk have done just that.
Today we are looking back at the annual Celebration event at Snape, one of Suffolk’s most popular musical performance events.
Originally known as Celebration of Schools Music, the annual event has been held for the last 33 years.
Held in March each year, it regularly features more than 1,400 performers from schools and community music groups across the county.
Our photos show some of the children from schools taking part in previous events at the Maltings, including singers and those playing a range of instruments.
