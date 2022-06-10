News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GALLERY: Crowds gather to watch Woodbridge Freedom Parade

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM June 10, 2022
Members of the 23 Parachute Engineer regiment marching through Woodbridge

Crowds gathered to watch the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment exercise the Freedom bestowed upon it by the town of Woodbridge. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Crowds gathered to watch the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment exercise the Freedom bestowed upon it by the town of Woodbridge.

The 23 Parachute Engineer regiment marching through Woodbridge

The march started at St Mary's Church of England school in Burkett Road. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Soldiers marching through Woodbridge

The parade ended at the Shire Hall for a Drumhead Service. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Servicemen and women marched with swords drawn, bayonets fixed and colours flying on Friday, June 10.

Soldiers marching through Woodbridge

Servicemen and women marched with swords drawn, bayonets fixed and colours flying. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A soldier in uniform saluting

Crowds gathered to watch the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment exercise the Freedom bestowed upon it by the town of Woodbridge. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The parade began at St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Burkett Road and ended at the Shire Hall for a Drumhead Service.

The parade was then dismissed and returned via Burkitt Road shortly before midday.

Soldiers were dismissed shortly before midday

The parade started at 10am and soldiers were dismissed shortly before midday. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The regiment marched through the town for the first time in 2006 after it was bestowed the Freedom of Woodbridge the previous year.

Mayor of Woodbridge

The regiment marched through the town for the first time in 2006 after it was bestowed the Freedom of Woodbridge the previous year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Woodbridge residents with their heads bowed, during the parade

Woodbridge residents gathered to watch the parade take place. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lieutenant Colonel Jack Crossley, commanding officer of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, said: "The Regiment is incredibly proud to have the freedom of Woodbridge and treasures and honours its relationship with the town and its people.

"We look forward to our future at Rock Barracks with great optimism and the welcoming of 70 Gurkha Parachute Squadron to Woodbridge in the coming years."

