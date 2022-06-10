Gallery
GALLERY: Crowds gather to watch Woodbridge Freedom Parade
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Crowds gathered to watch the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment exercise the Freedom bestowed upon it by the town of Woodbridge.
Servicemen and women marched with swords drawn, bayonets fixed and colours flying on Friday, June 10.
The parade began at St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Burkett Road and ended at the Shire Hall for a Drumhead Service.
The parade was then dismissed and returned via Burkitt Road shortly before midday.
The regiment marched through the town for the first time in 2006 after it was bestowed the Freedom of Woodbridge the previous year.
Lieutenant Colonel Jack Crossley, commanding officer of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment, said: "The Regiment is incredibly proud to have the freedom of Woodbridge and treasures and honours its relationship with the town and its people.
"We look forward to our future at Rock Barracks with great optimism and the welcoming of 70 Gurkha Parachute Squadron to Woodbridge in the coming years."