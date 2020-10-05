E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Game of Thrones stars receive go-ahead for Suffolk home revamp

PUBLISHED: 15:44 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 05 October 2020

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have received permission to revamp their Suffolk home Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/PA

PA Wire

Married Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been given the green light to modernise their Suffolk farmhouse.

Ed Sheeran is believed to have convinced the couple to move to Suffolk Picture: GREG ALLEN/PAEd Sheeran is believed to have convinced the couple to move to Suffolk Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA

Kit and Rose, who met after starring in the HBO series, applied to install oil tanks and a modern heating system at their Grade II listed 15th century thatched home near Stowmarket last year.

The celebrity couple bought the farmhouse and 8.2-acre estate in 2017 on the recommendation of singer Ed Sheeran, who hails from near Framlingham.

Included in the revamp were plans to nstall a new boiler, radiators and pipes in the house, plus oil tanks in the garden.

They also applied to address previously unauthorised repairs and other works to the timber exterior of the house.

The couple shot to international stardom following their roles in Game of Thrones, with Kit featuring as Jon Snow and Rose as supporting character Ygritte.

They married in June 2018 and are expecting their first child together.

Speaking to the BBC last year, Kit said: “I was looking all over for a place. I looked in many different areas of the country. I was actually looking in Norfolk and then I kept driving through Suffolk and thinking: ‘I really quite like this county.’

“So I found my own little spot in the county of Suffolk and I’m now a Suffolk boy. I love it. It is really special to me.”

The planning statement said: “This phase of works is to make better use of existing space within the property to bring various utilities up to modern standards and also meet current and future way of living both respecting and being led by the heritage of the property.

“All of the works have been heritage led and with a view to balancing those requirements with that of facilitating modern living in a building of heritage significance.

“The works have been carefully considered in order to maximise the use of the existing space in order to achieve a better internal layout of uses.

“There will be no impact on heritage significance as a result of the proposed internal and external works the subject of this planning and listed building consent application.”

Mid Suffolk planners gave the application the go-ahead last week.

